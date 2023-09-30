Valorant: Complete Yoru Sunset guide

Valorant's Agent 15, Yoru, is widely regarded as the toughest Duelists to master in the game. Despite being a menace in top-tier ranked gameplay, he has not seen the likes of the professional scene very often. Yoru's kit, however, is very versatile and enables him to be played in different roles, for example, primary Duelist or lurker, in your Valorant team.

Valorant newest map, Sunset, is a playground for lurkers, and that is where Yoru shines. On top of that, rotations in defense take a lot of time, which can be avoided with Yoru's teleport.

Use Yoru on Valorant's Sunset map to make fast rotations on defense and be an aggressive lurker on attack

Yoru has never been the Duelist of choice since release, but with multiple buffs to his kit, he is currently considered balanced in the meta. Having said that, Sunset can potentially be one of the better maps for this Japanese Agent.

Yoru's abilities in the game are:

Fakeout - A clone that walks forward in a straight line and flashes if hit.

- A clone that walks forward in a straight line and flashes if hit. Blindside - A flash that bounces once before popping.

- A flash that bounces once before popping. Gatecrash - A teleporter that can be placed or sent forward where Yoru can later teleport to.

- A teleporter that can be placed or sent forward where Yoru can later teleport to. Dimensional Drift - The ultimate which makes him invisible while keeping his ability to use the rest of his kit.

Let us now see how to play Yoru on Valorant's new map, Sunset.

Yoru attack guide on Sunset

Fakeout

Your clone is very useful while taking entry duels or during site executes. Use it in Mid, B Main, or A Elbow at the start of the round to get an advantageous opening fight. For site executes, coordinate with your team and send in the clone first. The B bomb site is favorable for such plays.

Fakeout for B Main (Image via Riot Games)

Blindside

Yoru's Blindside is one of the most powerful flashes in Valorant. You can use it to take solo duels at Mid, A Main, A Elbow, or B Main. You can also use this flash to set up your teammates to get frags whenever needed.

Blindside for B Main (Image via Riot Games)

Gatecrash

The core of Yoru's kit in Valorant, his teleport, is an extremely potent utility. You can easily outsmart your opponents with the proper placement of your Gatecrash. Combine this with the clone or flashes while attacking A Site or B Site and get successful entries for your team.

Additionally, you can learn useful lineups for your Gatecrash to improve your game and make insane plays. For example, Stand at the far corner of B Main, as shown in image #1, and align your crosshair slightly to the left of the top left corner of the box, as shown in image #2. Send out your Gatecrash, and it will go across the map towards A-Alley. It is advised to try this lineup a few times to find your sweet spot, as the crosshair placement needs to be very accurate.

B Main to A Alley Gatecrash lineup (Image via Riot Games)

B Main to A Alley Gatecrash location (Image via Riot Games)

Dimensional Drift

Yoru's ultimate ability can be highly effective owing to its nature in the game. From faster rotations from A to B bomb sites to revealing enemy locations (you can use your ultimate at the start of the round at Mid to clear a lot of space), you can do it all. It can also come in handy during post-plant scenarios, especially on A-Site.

Yoru Defense guide on Sunset map in Valorant

Fakeout

On defense, use the clone to take early duels over at A Main, A Elbow, or B Main. Simply send out your clone and follow it, or combine it with a flash to confuse your opponents. You can also save your decoy to use it while in your ultimate, depending on the situation.

Fakeout for A Elbow to A Main (Image via Riot Games)

Blindside

Similar to the attack side, your flashes are best used towards Mid, A Main, or B Main. You can combine this with your other abilities and coordinate with your team for the best outcome. To fight Mid, throw your flash somewhere on the wall as marked in the image. It will flash anyone trying to fight from lower Mid at the start of the round.

Blindside for Mid (Image via Riot Games)

Gatecrash

For a map like Sunset, with far-apart bomb sites, rotations are very slow, and the attacking team can often take advantage of this by faking executions. Yoru is the best Agent to counter this, as you can send your teleport tether to the other bomb site and rotate instantly when needed.

One example is to stand in A Alley and send your Gatecrash towards spawn, as shown in the image.

A Site to B Site Gatecrash for rotation (Image via Riot Games)

Dimensional Drift

Again, the uses of your ultimate do not change much while switching sides. One important thing to remember is that communication is key when it comes to Dimensional Drift, or you do not get the most out of it. One of the best scenarios for your ultimate is during site retakes.

Yoru is slowly rising in the meta and can very easily get more competitive gameplay in the near future with the state of the game and the current map pool. So get on the Yoru train and learn how to play this versatile Duelist in Valorant.