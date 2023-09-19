5 best Yoru teleport lineups on Sunset in Valorant

Valorant's Dimensional Drifter, Yoru, is one of the hardest Agents to master. Despite being a Duelist, his kit allows him to be a pretty versatile option. His pick rate in competitive gameplay might not be high, but when it comes to flashy plays and outsmarting your opponents in ranked, Yoru is by far the best Agent in the game.

His core ability, the teleport, has gone through a lot of changes since its release in Valorant, but after the addition of the "fake teleport," it has really reached its true potential. Let us have a look at five of his best teleport lineups on the brand-new map, Sunset, in Valorant.

5 best Gatecrash lineups for Yoru on Sunset in Valorant

1) B Main to A Alley

B Main to A Alley lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

B Main to A Alley Gatecrash lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Stand at the far corner of B Main, as shown in the first image, and align your crosshair slightly to the left of the top left corner of the box, as shown in image #2.

Send out your Gatecrash, and it will go across the map towards A Alley. It is advised to try this lineup a few times to find your sweet spot, as the crosshair placement needs to be very accurate. Slight movement of your reticle might land you up in Defender side spawn or A Link (Pawn Shop) accordingly.

B Main to A Alley Gatecrash location (Image via Riot Games)

2) Mid to Defender Side Spawn

Mid to Defender spawn lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

Mid to Defender spawn Gatecrash lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself at Mid stairs, as shown in image #1, and align your reticle with the intersection of the second and third glass windows as shown in the second image.

Your teleporter should make its way towards Defender spawn through B Market and B Boba. This lineup requires perfect crosshair placement as well, so keep trying if you fail in your first attempt.

Mid to Defender spawn Gatecrash location (Image via Riot Games)

3) B Main to B Back Site

B Main to B Back Site lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

B Main to B Back Site Gatecrash lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in the corner of B Main where the ultimate orb spawns, and aim as shown in image #2. Place your crosshair where the vertical line next to the lamp meets the horizontal line. Combine this teleport with your clone or a flash of some kind for maximum effect. You can use the following flash lineup if you wish to solo-entry.

Flash for B Back Site teleport (Image via Riot Games)

4) B Main to B Boba

B Main to B Boba lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

B Main to B Boba Gatecrash lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Stand in the corner of B Main, as shown in image #1, and position your crosshair slightly to the left of where the horizontal line meets the blue wall, as shown in image #2.

Let go of your teleporter, and it will travel directly to B Boba. Time your teleports perfectly and communicate with your team for a successful outplay in a round of Valorant.

B Main to B Boba Gatecrash location (Image via Riot Games)

5) A Elbow to A Alley (near Defender Spawn)

A Elbow to A Alley lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

A Elbow to A Alley Gatecrash lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself in the corner of A Elbow according to the first image and place your reticle on the right corner of the triangle on the wall, as shown in image #2.

Your Gatecrash will travel all the way to the back of A Alley (near Defender Spawn). This teleport requires excellent timing and coordination with your team, or you will fail to get value out of it in a round of Valorant.

A Elbow to A Alley Gatecrash location (Image via Riot Games)

While the above-mentioned teleports are extremely useful, you are highly encouraged to come up with their own for more satisfactory gameplay. You should also remember that proper communication and team coordination is the key to success in Valorant.