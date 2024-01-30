5 Phantom skins with the best inspect animations in Valorant

The Phantom is one of the two Assault Rifles available in Valorant's armory. This weapon costs 2900 in-game credits and is among the go-to weapons during rounds with full purchases. The Phantom's best part is its nontraceable bullets and ease of transfer with spray.

Over many years, the Phantom has received a lot of unique skins, each offering players a variety of choices. These skins have also provided a lot of elaborate animations that give them a unique identity. Below is a list of five Phantom skins with the best inspect animation.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The Phantom skins with the best inspect animations in Valorant

1) Protocol 781-A Phantom

Protocol 781-A Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Protocol 781-A is an Ultra edition collection released in January 2022 and features skins for the Phantom, Sheriff, Bulldog, Spectre, and Melee. This bundle is available in four different variants: Default, red/blue, green, and white/pink, where every gun costs 2475 VP (Valorant Points)

The Protocol 781-A is one of the slickest skin collections in Valorant. The gun has many cool animations and a satisfying but quiet sound effect. In its inspect animation, the gun will retract to a smaller size and then reform to its original size. The players can also hear a voice line coming from the gun, making it the only skin collection in the game with a voice line of its own.

2) Champions 2022 Phantom

Champions 2022 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Champions 2022 is an Exclusive edition collection that was released as a part of 2022's final official VCT event of the same name and features skins for the Phantom and Melee. This bundle was a limited-time cosmetic that did not appear later in the store, much like the Arcane collection. The Phantom costs 2675 VP and does not come with any other variations.

The Champions collection is an annual bundle that leads to some of the best skins in the game. The Phantom in this bundle is amazing to look at. Its glassy exterior and some golden outlines make it one of the game's best-looking Phantoms. Upon inspecting, the character model will tap on the gun and groove to "Fire Again," playing in the background. The VCT logo will also light up perfectly in sync with the beats.

3) Radiant Entertainment System Phantom

Radiant Entertainment System Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Radiant Entertainment System is an Ultra edition collection that was released in April 2023 and features skins for the Operator, Bulldog, Ghost, Phantom, and Melee. This bundle has three variants: Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut!! and costs 2975 VP.

The Radiant Entertainment System is a special bundle in Valorant, as each variant feels like a whole different skinline. The skin's design and sound effects are heavily inspired by the retro arcade games. Upon inspecting the Phantom, the character model will click the buttons on the gun's side, playing music in the background. The type of song will differ according to the variant.

4) ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

ChronoVoid is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in September 2022 and has skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Vandal, and Phantom. With a price of 2175 VP for each gun, this bundle has four variants: Default, purple, red, and black.

The ChronoVoid collection is one of the few that balances both minimalism and elegance perfectly. The skins have a very satisfying kill sound effect and offer a bunch of unique animations. After inspecting, the character model will pass some sort of energy to the main core of the weapon and make it spin much faster. The players can also see the core light up more after this action.

5) Magepunk Phantom

Magepunk Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Magepunk is a Premium tier collection that has multiple different versions in Valorant. The Phantom comes from the 3.0 version released in May 2023, featuring skins for the Vandal and Melee. The 3.0 version of Magepunk is unique as it comes in four variants not available in the previous versions. These are default, green, black/red, and yellow, with each gun costing 1775 VP.

The Magepunk has seen some popularity with its previous version in Valorant, but the 3.0 takes it to the next level. Other than the variants, there is also a slight change with the inspect animation. After commencing the inspect sequence, the gun will be completely covered in electricity. The best part of this is how the color of the electricity changes depending on the variant equipped.

For more content like guides and listicles, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.