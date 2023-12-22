5 best Operator skins for Valorant in 2023

Valorant's Operator is among the two Sniper Rifles available for players in the game. This weapon costs a total of 4500 in-game credits, making it the most expensive gun in the armory. The Operator's bullets have high penetration and slow fire rate. This is also the only weapon in Valorant that kills enemies who are using a heavy armory with a body shot.

The Operator is easy to use but hard to master. Agents like Jett and Chamber are among the only few that have been consistently effective with this weapon. The developers have shown much love for this weapon and have released multiple skins over the past couple of years. Below is the list of the five best Operator skins in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best Valorant Operator skins in 2023

1) Radiant Entertainment System Operator

The Radiant Entertainment System is an Ultra edition collection that was released in April 2023 and featured skins for the Phantom, Ghost, Bulldog, Operator, and Melee. The RES Operator costs 2975 VP (Valorant Points) while being available in three different variants: Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut!

As a token of love for the retro arcade video games of the past, the developers put their heart and soul into this collection. Every variant follows a different genre of the arcade game and displays effects that are unique to the variant. The Operator also has an incredible inspect animation wherein the character model will remove its magazine like an older game cassette and blow air into it to make it work.

2) Imperium Operator

Imperium is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in August 2023 and features skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Vandal, Operator, and Melee. The Imperium Operator is priced at 2175 VP and comes with four variants: default, Ruby, Pearl, and Obsidian.

The Imperium collection was one of the most overlooked bundles of 2023. While combining the best features of some of the older Valorant collections, Imperium also displayed elegance. The weapons here also have shining sound effects during their inspect animation. In its kill finisher, a huge dragon turns the final enemy into a magical crystal.

3) Valiant Hero Operator

Valiant Hero is a Premium edition collection that was released in October 2023 and features skins for the Ghost, Vandal, Ares, Operator, and Melee. With a price tag of 1775 VP for each gun, the skin was available in four variants: Default, Dusk, Sunset, and Night.

The Valiant Hero is one of the more unique skin collections as it is among the first to be based around mythology. The Sun WuKong or Monkey King-inspired bundle has subtle mist effects on its exterior and is one of the quieter-sounding Operators in the game.

The highlight for Valiant Hero is definitely the kill finisher where the final enemy is hit by many spirit forms to then ultimately get smacked with the staff by the Monkey King himself.

4) Araxys Operator

Araxys is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in January 2023 featuring skins for the Shorty, Operator, Bulldog, Vandal, and Melee. The Operator is priced at 2175 VP and is available in four different variants: Default, purple, silver, and black.

When it comes to the best skin collections of 2023, Araxys is definitely a part of that discussion. The bundle's exterior moves and reacts to actions like inspecting and reloading. It's almost as if the weapon itself is a sentient living organism that has no control over itself. The kill finisher is also unique as it affects every dead enemy and is beamed up in the sky.

5) Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos is an Exclusive edition collection that was released in June 2022 and comes with skins for the Stinger, Shorty, Vandal, Operator, and Melee. With four different variants: Default, green, white, and blue, the Operator here costs 2175 VP.

Prelude to Chaos was instantly a huge hit after its release in Valorant. The weapons here have metallic exteriors and a punk rock aesthetic, which is further elevated through the sound effects. During its kill finisher, the final enemy gets wrapped in chains and is pulled into the ground. The inspect animation for these skins is also very detailed, as the character model will expose the fuel core of the gun.