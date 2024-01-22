Valorant Night Market: All eligible skins

Valorant's Night Market is coming back in Episode 8 Act 1, for all its players. This in-game shop will last for an entire month, from January 31, 2024, to February 28, 2024. This is generally considered the best time for players to purchase weapon skins in the game.

The Night Market is essentially another in-game shop that is available for a limited time and offers skins to the players in a lottery-like system. Each account gets a total of six skins that are completely randomized and come from the tiers: Select, Deluxe, and Premium. These skins are then given to the players at a highly discounted price.

This article will give all the information regarding the eligible skin collections that will make their way to the latest Night Market.

Valorant Night Market skin collection list for Episode 8 Act 1

The Premium tier is the highest edition of weapon skin a player can get from the Night Market. This means that no weapon skin will cost above 1775 VP (Valorant Points). On top of this, skins that are currently available or have been released in the previous act will also not be available in the Night Market.

Eligible skin collections

In Episode 8 Act 1, the Night Market will have a total of 61 skin collections that can be made available to the players. Among these 62, there are many that have had 2.0 or even 3.0 versions, which will increase the total to a higher number.

Unlike gun skins, Melee skins have a different rule of their own. The tactical knife skins that cost 4350 VP or above will not be available for any player despite being among the three mentioned tiers.

The following is the list of all the skin collections that will be available in the upcoming Night Market:

Select Edition

Convex

Daydreams

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Integrated

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Orion

Prism (EP 1)

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Premium Edition

Black Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego (EP 1)

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion

Magepunk

Nebula

Neptune

Oni

Origin

Prime

Prime // 2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Xenohunter

New skins coming to Valorant Night Market in Episode 8 Act 1

Gaia's Vengeance 2.0 skin collection (Image via Riot Games)

Integrade, Gaia's Vengeance 2.0, and Orion will be the latest skin collections added to Episode 8 Act 1's Night Market. The beloved Valiant Hero and Chromodek will be included in Episode 8 Act 2, whereas Ego and Prism skins for the latest sniper rifle, Outlaw, will be added in Episode 8 Act 3.

