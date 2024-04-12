How does the Valorant Night Market work?

The Night Market is one of the most anticipated recurring events in Valorant. This Market returns after every Act in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. Players can get some of their favorite skins in the game for less money. Every person's Market offers a unique selection of cosmetics selected randomly based on pre-established criteria.

In this article, we will discuss how the Valorant discounted market works in detail.

Do Valorant Night Market skins refresh every day?

Fans can buy cosmetic skins at a discounted price during the Valorant Night Market. You might not always like the selections presented to you because the Night Market skins are randomly available.

The discounted market does not automatically refresh every day. Furthermore, there is no way for you to change the discounted Market options.

You can select from six different cosmetic skin options at the Valorant Market. Upon accessing the discounted Market page, each card must be clicked separately to reveal the cosmetic items it hides.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to refresh the list if you don't like any of the selections displayed to you.

Can we reroll the skins in Night Market?

Once a skin is given to you by the Market, it cannot be exchanged for another. Riot has not yet added a reroll feature, despite players' long-standing requests for it.

Even if you purchase a skin, the discounted Market skins remain unchanged. A skin that you return is simply not available to you after that, but a new skin does not replace it.

How to Access the Market in Valorant

The Market is currently live on servers (Image via Riot Games)

Open Valorant when the event goes live to gain access to the Market. Locate and click on the card symbol located in the upper right corner of your screen. Six mystery cards with various skins will be presented to you. To view your discounted Market skins and their discounted prices, click on each card.

