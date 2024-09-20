  • home icon
Next Valorant Night Market date and time (February 2025)

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:29 GMT
Next Valorant Night Market date and time revealed (Image via Riot Games)
The next Valorant Night Market arrives on February 13, 2025, as officially announced by Riot Games. Ever since the launch of the latest Season 2025 Act 1, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Night Market to arrive. Now, the much-awaited ‘discount shop’ has been finally announced and it is just a week away.

In Valorant, the Night Market is the place where Riot provides its players with six random skins at a discounted price. This is usually available for a month where you get the chance to get your hands on your favorite skins in Valorant. It is important to note that only Select, Deluxe, and Premium collection skins are available in the Night Market.

When is the Next Valorant Night Market? (updated February 2025)

As per the official announcement by Riot Games on X, the next Valorant Night Market arrives on February 13, 2025, and ends on March 4, 2025. The Night Market for Season 2025 Act 1 kicks off at its usual time, 04:00 pm PST on February 13, 2025. That means, for Mumbai servers, the arrival time will be 05:30 am IST on February 14, 2025.

The local times for each zone have been mentioned below:

  • Los Angeles: 4 pm PST (February 13, 2025)
  • New York: 7 pm EST (February 13, 2025)
  • Frankfurt: 1 am CET (February 14, 2025)
  • Mumbai: 5:30 am IST (February 14, 2025)
  • Beijing: 8 am CST (February 14, 2025)
  • Seoul and Tokyo: 9 am KST/JST (February 14, 2025)
  • Sydney: 11 am AEDT (February 14, 2025)

Also read: Valorant Night Market not showing: Possible fixes and more

Valorant Night Market skins in February 2025

Night Market in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)
The following is the list of skins eligible for the next Night Market in Valorant for Season 2025 Act 1:

  • Aperture (Episode 9 Act 2) (new)
  • Wonderstallion (Episode 9 Act 1)
  • Aemondir (Episode 8 Act 3)
  • Holomoku (Episode 8 Act 3)
  • Fortune’s Hand (Episode 8 Act 2)
  • Switchback (Episode 8 Act 2)
  • Sovereign (Episode 8) (Episode 8 Act 2)
  • MK.VII Liberty (Episode 8 Act 1)
  • XERØFANG (Episode 8 Act 1)
  • Emberclad (Episode 8 Act 1)
  • Chromedek (Episode 7 Act 3)
  • Valiant Hero (Episode 7 Act 3)
  • Orion (Episode 7 Act 2)
  • Gaia’s Vengeance (Episode 7) (Episode 7 Act 2)
  • Intergrade (Episode 7 Act 2)
  • Daydreams (Episode 7 Act 1)
  • Magepunk 3.0 (Episode 6 Act 3)
  • NO LIMITS (Episode 6 Act 3)
  • Oni (Episode 6) (Episode 6 Act 2)
  • Altitude (Episode 6 Act 2)
  • Black.Market (Episode 6 Act 2)
  • Reverie (Episode 6 Act 1)
  • Luna (Episode 6 Act 1)
  • Ion (Episode 5) (Episode 5 Act 3)
  • Soulstrife (Episode 5 Act 3)
  • Abyssal (Episode 5 Act 3)
  • Cryostasis (Episode 5 Act 3)
  • Kohaku & Matsuba (Episode 5 Act 2)
  • Crimsonbeast (Episode 5 Act 2)
  • Sarmad (Episode 5 Act 1)
  • Reaver (Episode 5) (Episode 5 Act 1)
  • Prelude to Chaos (Episode 5 Act 1)
  • Xenohunter (Episode 4 Act 3)
  • Neptune (Episode 4 Act 3)
  • Titanmail (Episode 4 Act 3)
  • Doodle Buds (Episode 4 Act 2)
  • Endeavour (Episode 4 Act 2)
  • Team Ace (Episode 4 Act 2)
  • Gaia’s Vengeance (Episode 4) (Episode 4 Act 2)
  • Undercity (Episode 4 Act 1)
  • Tigris (Episode 4 Act 1)
  • Snowfall (Episode 3 Act 3)
  • Magepunk 2.0 (Episode 3 Act 3)
  • Radiant Crisis 001 (Episode 3 Act 3)
  • Nunca Olvidados (Episode 3 Act 2)
  • Valorant Go! Vol. 2 (Episode 3 Act 2)
  • Recon (Episode 3 Act 1)
  • Origin (Episode 2 Act 3)
  • Tethered Realms (Episode 2 Act 3)
  • Minima (Episode 2 Act 3)
  • Forsaken (Episode 2 Act 3)
  • Silvanus (Episode 2 Act 2)
  • Magepunk (Episode 2, Act 2)
  • Infantry (Episode 2 Act 2)
  • Prime 2.0 (Episode 2 Act 2)
  • Valorant Go! Vol. 1 (Episode 2 Act 1)
  • Celestial (Episode 2 Act 1)
  • Horizon (Episode 2 Act 1)
  • Prism II (Episode 2 Act 1)
  • Winterwunderland (Episode 1 Act 3)
  • Sensation (Episode 1 Act 3)
  • Wasteland (Episode 1 Act 3)
  • Ion (Episode 1) (Episode 1 Act 3)
  • Reaver (Episode 1 Act 3)
  • Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (Episode 1 Act 2)
  • Smite (Episode 1 Act 2)
  • Ego (Episode 1 Act 2)
  • Spline (Episode 1 Act 2)
  • Nebula (Episode 1 Act 2)
  • Oni (Episode 1) (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Prism (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Sovereign (Episode 1) (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Prime (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Avalanche (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Convex (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Sakura (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Rush (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Galleria (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Aristocrat (Episode 1 Act 1)
  • Luxe (Episode 1 Act 1)

Note: Melee skins costing 4,350 VP or above are not eligible.

Also read: Valorant Agent tier list

Previous Valorant Night Market dates

The previous Night Market in Valorant, for Episode 9 Act 3, arrived on December 16, 2024, and ended on January 7, 2025. There have been a total of 25 Valorant Night Markets to date, and below are the start and end dates for all of them:

Episode and ActStart DateEnd Date
Episode 9 Act 3December 16, 2024January 7, 2025
Episode 9 Act 2September 27, 2024October 22, 2024
Episode 9 Act 1August 15, 2024August 28, 2024
Episode 8 Act 3May 22, 2024June 12, 2024
Episode 8 Act 2April 10, 2024April 29, 2024
Episode 8 Act 1January 31, 2024February 28, 2024
Episode 7 Act 3December 13, 2023January 08, 2024
Episode 7 Act 2October 11, 2023October 30, 2023
Episode 7 Act 1August 09, 2023August 28, 2023
Episode 6 Act 3June 14, 2023June 27, 2023
Episode 6 Act 2April 05, 2023April 25, 2023
Episode 6 Act 1February 15, 2023March 07, 2023
Episode 5 Act 3December 07, 2022January 04, 2023
Episode 5 Act 2September 28, 2022October 11, 2022
Episode 5 Act 1July 20, 2022August 02, 2022
Episode 4 Act 3May 18, 2022May 31, 2022
Episode 4 Act 2April 06, 2022April 19, 2022
Episode 4 Act 1February 09, 2022February 22, 2022
Episode 3 Act 3December 09, 2021December 21, 2021
Episode 3 Act 2September 29, 2021October 12, 2021
Episode 3 Act 1July 28, 2021August 10, 2021
Episode 2 Act 3June 2, 2021June 15, 2021
Episode 2 Act 2April 8, 2021April 20, 2021
Episode 2 Act 1February 11, 2021February 23, 2021
Episode 1 Act 3December 10, 2020January 11, 2021

Also read: How does the Valorant Night Market work?

FAQs about Valorant Night Market

With Valorant's next Night Market just around the corner, here are a few frequently asked questions that you might need answers to.

1) Can I reroll Night Market skins in Valorant?

No, you cannot reroll the Night Market skins in Valorant. Once you reveal the skins available for an account, you are left with only those six choices for this edition of the Night Market.

2) How to access Valorant Night Market?

To access your Night Market in Valorant follow these simple steps:

  • Step 1 - Head into your game and look for a card with a diamond-shaped center at the top right corner of your screen, right beside where your VP is shown.
  • Step 2 - Click on the card to enter your Night Market screen.
  • Step 3 - Click on the cards to reveal your Night Market skins.

3) What is the duration of the Valorant Night Market?

The next edition of the Valorant Night Market, in Season 2025 Act 1, will remain in the game for 20 days. It starts on February 13, 2025, and ends on March 4, 2025.

This was everything you needed to know about Valorant Night Market. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and guides on Valorant.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
