Next Valorant Night Market date and time (February 2025)

The next Valorant Night Market arrives on February 13, 2025, as officially announced by Riot Games. Ever since the launch of the latest Season 2025 Act 1, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Night Market to arrive. Now, the much-awaited ‘discount shop’ has been finally announced and it is just a week away.
In Valorant, the Night Market is the place where Riot provides its players with six random skins at a discounted price. This is usually available for a month where you get the chance to get your hands on your favorite skins in Valorant. It is important to note that only Select, Deluxe, and Premium collection skins are available in the Night Market.
When is the Next Valorant Night Market? (updated February 2025)
As per the official announcement by Riot Games on X, the next Valorant Night Market arrives on February 13, 2025, and ends on March 4, 2025. The Night Market for Season 2025 Act 1 kicks off at its usual time, 04:00 pm PST on February 13, 2025. That means, for Mumbai servers, the arrival time will be 05:30 am IST on February 14, 2025.
The local times for each zone have been mentioned below:
- Los Angeles: 4 pm PST (February 13, 2025)
- New York: 7 pm EST (February 13, 2025)
- Frankfurt: 1 am CET (February 14, 2025)
- Mumbai: 5:30 am IST (February 14, 2025)
- Beijing: 8 am CST (February 14, 2025)
- Seoul and Tokyo: 9 am KST/JST (February 14, 2025)
- Sydney: 11 am AEDT (February 14, 2025)
Valorant Night Market skins in February 2025
The following is the list of skins eligible for the next Night Market in Valorant for Season 2025 Act 1:
- Aperture (Episode 9 Act 2) (new)
- Wonderstallion (Episode 9 Act 1)
- Aemondir (Episode 8 Act 3)
- Holomoku (Episode 8 Act 3)
- Fortune’s Hand (Episode 8 Act 2)
- Switchback (Episode 8 Act 2)
- Sovereign (Episode 8) (Episode 8 Act 2)
- MK.VII Liberty (Episode 8 Act 1)
- XERØFANG (Episode 8 Act 1)
- Emberclad (Episode 8 Act 1)
- Chromedek (Episode 7 Act 3)
- Valiant Hero (Episode 7 Act 3)
- Orion (Episode 7 Act 2)
- Gaia’s Vengeance (Episode 7) (Episode 7 Act 2)
- Intergrade (Episode 7 Act 2)
- Daydreams (Episode 7 Act 1)
- Magepunk 3.0 (Episode 6 Act 3)
- NO LIMITS (Episode 6 Act 3)
- Oni (Episode 6) (Episode 6 Act 2)
- Altitude (Episode 6 Act 2)
- Black.Market (Episode 6 Act 2)
- Reverie (Episode 6 Act 1)
- Luna (Episode 6 Act 1)
- Ion (Episode 5) (Episode 5 Act 3)
- Soulstrife (Episode 5 Act 3)
- Abyssal (Episode 5 Act 3)
- Cryostasis (Episode 5 Act 3)
- Kohaku & Matsuba (Episode 5 Act 2)
- Crimsonbeast (Episode 5 Act 2)
- Sarmad (Episode 5 Act 1)
- Reaver (Episode 5) (Episode 5 Act 1)
- Prelude to Chaos (Episode 5 Act 1)
- Xenohunter (Episode 4 Act 3)
- Neptune (Episode 4 Act 3)
- Titanmail (Episode 4 Act 3)
- Doodle Buds (Episode 4 Act 2)
- Endeavour (Episode 4 Act 2)
- Team Ace (Episode 4 Act 2)
- Gaia’s Vengeance (Episode 4) (Episode 4 Act 2)
- Undercity (Episode 4 Act 1)
- Tigris (Episode 4 Act 1)
- Snowfall (Episode 3 Act 3)
- Magepunk 2.0 (Episode 3 Act 3)
- Radiant Crisis 001 (Episode 3 Act 3)
- Nunca Olvidados (Episode 3 Act 2)
- Valorant Go! Vol. 2 (Episode 3 Act 2)
- Recon (Episode 3 Act 1)
- Origin (Episode 2 Act 3)
- Tethered Realms (Episode 2 Act 3)
- Minima (Episode 2 Act 3)
- Forsaken (Episode 2 Act 3)
- Silvanus (Episode 2 Act 2)
- Magepunk (Episode 2, Act 2)
- Infantry (Episode 2 Act 2)
- Prime 2.0 (Episode 2 Act 2)
- Valorant Go! Vol. 1 (Episode 2 Act 1)
- Celestial (Episode 2 Act 1)
- Horizon (Episode 2 Act 1)
- Prism II (Episode 2 Act 1)
- Winterwunderland (Episode 1 Act 3)
- Sensation (Episode 1 Act 3)
- Wasteland (Episode 1 Act 3)
- Ion (Episode 1) (Episode 1 Act 3)
- Reaver (Episode 1 Act 3)
- Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster (Episode 1 Act 2)
- Smite (Episode 1 Act 2)
- Ego (Episode 1 Act 2)
- Spline (Episode 1 Act 2)
- Nebula (Episode 1 Act 2)
- Oni (Episode 1) (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Prism (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Sovereign (Episode 1) (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Prime (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Avalanche (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Convex (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Sakura (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Rush (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Galleria (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Aristocrat (Episode 1 Act 1)
- Luxe (Episode 1 Act 1)
Note: Melee skins costing 4,350 VP or above are not eligible.
Previous Valorant Night Market dates
The previous Night Market in Valorant, for Episode 9 Act 3, arrived on December 16, 2024, and ended on January 7, 2025. There have been a total of 25 Valorant Night Markets to date, and below are the start and end dates for all of them:
FAQs about Valorant Night Market
With Valorant's next Night Market just around the corner, here are a few frequently asked questions that you might need answers to.
1) Can I reroll Night Market skins in Valorant?
No, you cannot reroll the Night Market skins in Valorant. Once you reveal the skins available for an account, you are left with only those six choices for this edition of the Night Market.
2) How to access Valorant Night Market?
To access your Night Market in Valorant follow these simple steps:
- Step 1 - Head into your game and look for a card with a diamond-shaped center at the top right corner of your screen, right beside where your VP is shown.
- Step 2 - Click on the card to enter your Night Market screen.
- Step 3 - Click on the cards to reveal your Night Market skins.
3) What is the duration of the Valorant Night Market?
The next edition of the Valorant Night Market, in Season 2025 Act 1, will remain in the game for 20 days. It starts on February 13, 2025, and ends on March 4, 2025.
This was everything you needed to know about Valorant Night Market.