Valorant Night Market not showing: Possible fixes and more

The Valorant Night Market provides the game's fans with weapon skins at a huge discount, and it runs for only two weeks. However, some players are currently facing an issue where the periodic store extension isn't available in-game. Fortunately for them, there are a few potential fixes they can try out to deal with the problem.

This article lists the potential solutions to restore your Night Market experience in Riot Games' shooter promptly.

Valorant Night Market troubleshoot guide

Restart Valorant

A straightforward solution is to restart the game, as this can resolve temporary glitches that may prevent the Valorant Night Market from appearing. Close the game entirely and relaunch it by clicking on the X in the top-right corner or using Alt + F4.

If the game doesn't close properly, access the Task Manager with Ctrl + Shift + Escape, end the game or Riot client processes, and then relaunch it either from the desktop or through the Riot Games client.

Update the game

Ensure your game is up to date, as newer patches or updates may be necessary for features like the Night Market to function correctly. Check for updates within your game client and install any available patches.

Log into your Riot Games account, and if there's an update for the title, allow it to download and install. If updates don't initiate automatically, look for a "Check for Update" option. After updating, restart the game to check if the Night Market is visible.

Verify active event

Confirm that the Night Market event is currently active, as it appears periodically and may not always be accessible.

Check official Valorant social media channels or in-game announcements for Night Market schedules. Look for banners or notifications in the main menu indicating its availability.

Check region settings

Ensure that the Night Market is intended to be active in your region. It might not be available in all regions simultaneously.

Log in to your Riot Games account, navigate to account settings, and verify your region settings. If incorrect, contact Riot Support to request a region change.

Wait and retry

If there's an ongoing issue or maintenance affecting the Night Market's availability, wait for some time and try again later. Server-related problems are often resolved swiftly. Regularly restarting the game can also help determine if the Night Market has returned.

Contact game support

If the Night Market remains missing despite attempting the above steps, reach out to Riot Support through their official website.

Submit your concerns regarding the absent Night Market, and the support team will offer further assistance.

By following these troubleshooting solutions, you should be able to address the issue of the Night Market not appearing effectively.