In recent months, players have faced issues while logging out of Valorant. Generally, anyone can log out simply by using the Sign-out option next to the Exit button in the main menu.

Riot Games seems to have disabled the typical option to sign out and it is grayed out with a lock icon with a message stating, "Please close other Riot Games products before signing out."

Airlura🌈 @Airluraa Does anyone know why my valorant wont let me sign out?? I dont have anything else open Does anyone know why my valorant wont let me sign out?? I dont have anything else open https://t.co/mUlMbt2ISa

This feature was implemented to avoid any cloud sync issues and stop instances of different games, such as League of Legends, from closing abruptly when running in the background. However, it has remained as a bug for a few months at this point.

This makes gamers curious about the process through which they can switch accounts or even do a quick sign-out and sign back in. This article will guide them through the process of how to sign out of Valorant in 2023.

Signing out of Valorant is a tricky but simple process

When a title from Riot Games is installed on a device, a shortcut to the Riot Client application on the desktop is created for easy access to different games and features available. Players can use this to sign out of Valorant.

The steps to sign out of Valorant are as follows:

Click on the Settings icon from the main menu and select "Exit to Desktop." Choose the Exit option and the game will shut down. Double-click on the Riot Client application from the desktop and wait for it to launch. Click on the profile icon on the top right and choose Sign Out.

After following the above steps, they will receive the option to log in using the username and password as usual on the Riot Client. The application can also be found using the Windows Search bar.

Sign out using the Riot Client from the installed folder

Sometimes, the application does not appear on the Windows Search bar and may get removed from the desktop as well. Players can then access the app using the installed folder.

The steps to sign out using the Riot Client from the installed folder are given below:

Right-click on the Valorant icon on the desktop. Click on properties and select the Open File Location option. Open the UX folder and launch the RiotClientUx application. Select the profile icon and select Sign Out. This will log the user out.

Although the bug has been present for some time, Riot Games is yet to provide any official response. This is currently a common issue in Valorant, and players will require these few additional steps to log out until it is fixed by the developer.

Meanwhile, it is important to note the League of Legends application does not have any similar issues.

