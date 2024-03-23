Valorant fans share their "most annoying" Agent present in-game

Valorant will celebrate its fourth anniversary in June 2024. Currently, this free-to-play FPS tactical shooter has 23 Agents, with the 24th set to arrive soon. Over the years, these characters have received several buffs and nerfs to their abilities that make them balanced, which is necessary for a better player experience. While some units are significantly overpowered, others are rather underwhelming.

Redditor u/Used_Dragonfruit7700 recently asked the community who they thought was the "most annoying" Agent in-game.

Over the course of four years, this tactical shooter title has seen several shifts in its meta involving various Agents such as Killjoy, Raze, Skye, and Chamber.

User u/Used_Dragonfruit7700 mentioned that the "most annoying" unit for them is Reyna. They went on to say that because her powers are somewhat universal and her abilities are highly powerful/painful, dealing with her is challenging.

In response to that, a user known by the name u/Yoraffe stated that they were about to say Killjoy was the "most annoying" Agent. However, it had to be Raze from when the game was in its Beta stage. During that phase, this unit used to have two grenades that could kill anyone in or near their effect/damage radius.

Moreover, these projectiles could stun opponents if Raze directly hit them with it, making it harder for adversaries to move away from them.

Another user u/Girl_Of_Culture expressed their dislike for Neon. Her signature ability, High Gear, allows her to move swiftly across the map. When played correctly, she is a very difficult target to shoot and can easily evade bullets.

One user named u/Mobile_Disk85 mentioned that Gekko is "annoying" to play against. If the player is good with this Agent, they can utilize his abilities to the fullest. The user highlighted that the unit's flash/blind is unlimited and that he's also got Wingman. Despite using his blind — Dizzy — once, Gekko can pick it up and use it again after a 10-second cooldown. This also applies to his Wingman.

Redditor u/zuttomayonaka stated that they find Cypher to be the "most annoying" Agent in this tactical shooter title, especially on maps where one can set up his trip deeper, like Split, Ascent, and Sunset.

The user has also said that if they could delete a single character from the game, it would be Cypher.

User u/supermonkey1235 doesn't seem to enjoy going up against a good Omen player. They stated:

"A good Omen who knows how to get away with stupid teleports and throws good flashes and smokes is soon annoying tho."

User u/ima-rage-quit thinks that dealing with an Astra or Harbor player is "annoying" since you can find yourself getting sucked into Astra's line of sight or unable able to see.

Redditor u/KA7MAN has commented that Chamber is the "most annoying" Valorant Agent for them. They feel this is a useless unit, saying:

"He isn’t a sentinel, isn’t a duelist all it has a f****** trip. Stupid cheap bullets that’re literally better than a gun that costs 2250, better escape mechanic than Yoru, Jett, Raze, Reyna. The overall design of Chamber is just annoying."

While most Redditors expressed their dislike for one or more Valorant Agents, user u/AnyCyberFace49 showed their love for Breach. They had this to say about the unit:

"Walking up catwalk? Stun! Wanting to push a main? Stun! Wanna execute B? Stun! Wanna nova drone for info? Better be quick because a aftershock is coming!"

The "most annoying" Valorant Agent is subjective

The topic of the "most annoying" Valorant Agent is a subjective one. Some don’t like a particular Valorant unit because they get dominated by better players using them. For instance, a good Cypher user can easily defend a site by themselves.

A good Brimstone player can guide opponents on the route they want them to go using his smokes and more. As such, the unit you dislike most is based on your personal gaming experience.

