Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle: Skins, price, release date, and more

Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle has finally made its debut on the title's live servers. The Select Edition bundle has sneaked into the store without creating any hype over the internet. Following the successful launch of the alluring Primordium Bundle, this newly introduced affordable set with minimal design could be a change of pace for the Valorant community.

Hence, prior to the grand finals of VCT Masters Madrid, this article will provide you with in-depth details about the Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle and how to purchase it.

Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle: Release date

Riot Developers introduced Fortune’s Hand bundle in the Valorant in-game store on March 20, 2024. However, most players aren’t aware of it as it didn’t create any hype, and not much information was disclosed before its final release on the servers. The skin line is available in-game till March 27, 2024. Hence, players should grab it before it's too late.

In case you are wondering how to grab these skins, here are some straightforward steps you can follow:

Open Riot Launcher and navigate to Valorant.

Provide the proper credentials and open your game.

Upon opening the main menu, navigate to the store section in the top right corner of your screen.

Go to the Featured section and look for Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle. Ensure that you have 3875 VP on your account and hit purchase.

However, if you don’t wish to buy the whole bundle, click on the top of the bundle. Upon entering, you can see all the skins and cosmetics offered by the developers.

Select the cosmetic of your choice and hit purchase.

Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle: All skins and their price

Like other Select Edition bundles, Valorant Fortune’s Hand bundle is available to purchase from the in-game market for 3875VP. However, if players don’t wish to buy the whole bundle for that hefty price, they might go for individual weapon skin or cosmetics purchases. They have to spend 875 VP for individual weapon skins, 1750 VP for the Fotune's Scepter, and 375 VP for Player Cards.

The skin line oozes luxury and class through its incredible combination of black and gold. Each skin is inscribed with a Roman numeral, and the melee looks like an ornate royale scepter that only the worthy can wield.

Hence, here’s a detailed breakdown of all the skins and cosmetics available in the bundle:

Fortune’s Hand Phantom : 875 VP

: 875 VP Fortune’s Hand Ghost : 875 VP

: 875 VP Fortune’s Hand Odin : 875 VP

: 875 VP Fortune’s Hand Guadian : 875 VP

: 875 VP Fortune’s Scepter : 1750 VP

: 1750 VP Fortune’s Hand // The Hermit Card : 375 VP

: 375 VP Fortune’s Hand // The Magician Card : 375 VP

: 375 VP Fortune’s Hand // The Empress Card : 375 VP

: 375 VP Fortune’s Hand // Judgement Card : 375 VP

: 375 VP Fortune’s Hand // The High Priestess Card: 375 VP

Unfortunately, this Fortune’s Hand bundle doesn’t offer any levels, variants, or animations, but you could definitely consider buying it due to its classic and minimal design.

