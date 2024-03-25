Valorant Clove Agent gear - All sprays, skins, and more

Valorant is about to debut its first non-binary Agent: Clove. Following the Agent's reveal before the VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch, they have made headlines. Moreover, they're confirmed to be a Controller and might shake up the existing team composition meta.

Besides possessing extraordinary abilities to wreak havoc on the battlefield, Clove's gear comprises unique minimalistic items. This article will give you a detailed brief about all the gear, including skins, sprays, player cards, and other items players can obtain following the release.

Clove in Valorant: All Agent rewards and their cost

Expand Tweet

The 24th Agent Clove in Valorant has quite an exceptional set of items. The rewards showcase a simple theme, ranging from an alluring spray to jaw-dropping player cards. Moreover, the rewards perfectly match and embrace the aesthetic of the new Controller Agent Clove.

Below is a detailed list of all the gears players have to claim to light up their inventory:

Chapter 1

Tier 1: Gloomheart Spray - 2000 Kingdom Credits

Gloomheart Spray - 2000 Kingdom Credits Tier 2: Valorant Clove Card - 2500 Kingdom Credits

Valorant Clove Card - 2500 Kingdom Credits Tier 3: Mischievous Title - 3000 Kingdom Credits

Mischievous Title - 3000 Kingdom Credits Tier 4: Wee Punk Spray - 3500 Kingdom Credits

Wee Punk Spray - 3500 Kingdom Credits Tier 5: Special Reward - 2000 Kingdom Credits

Chapter 2

Tier 6: Metal Wings Buddy - 4500 Kingdom Credits

Metal Wings Buddy - 4500 Kingdom Credits Tier 7: Clove Spray - 5500 Kingdom Credits

Clove Spray - 5500 Kingdom Credits Tier 8: Undying Title - 6500 Kingdom Credits

Undying Title - 6500 Kingdom Credits Tier 9: Metamorphosis Card - 7500 Kingdom Credits

Metamorphosis Card - 7500 Kingdom Credits Tier 10: Flutter Ghost - 8000 Kingdom Credits

That sums up all the rewards in all the tiers inside the gear of Clove in Valorant.

How to unlock Clove’s rewards and gear items in Valorant

Expand Tweet

Following the advent of Season 7 Act 1, Riot developers have introduced a unique method to unlock the Agent gear. Instead of unlocking it conventionally, players must now spend Kingdom Points to get their hands on the exceptional rewards.

However, the process of unlocking Agents remains intact. Within a span of 15 days, players can unlock the new Controller Clover after spending 200,000 XP. After that, they will have the option to buy them for 8000 Kingdom Credits.

Additionally, the community can only spend Kingdom Points to obtain these rewards. These can’t be unlocked after spending XPs. Hence, players might wonder how to earn these Kingdom Points. These credits can only be earned by playing individual game modes, including Team Deathmatch and Competitive.

Players worldwide can also earn these points by completing daily and weekly challenges. Hence, the way to obtain the currency is quite straightforward to follow.

Hence, before the community witnesses Clove into the final build, click here to learn more about them:

How will the existing Controller meta shift after the release of Clove || 5 gun skins that Clove players want to have || When does Clove release for all regions || How to get Clove Ghost