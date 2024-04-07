Valorant "VAN 9005" error: How to fix and causes

Players have been experiencing the Valorant "VAN 9005" error for some time now, and it has left them wondering what the cause is and how to resolve it. In contrast to several other issues, the reason here is fairly simple, which makes it comparatively simpler to locate an accessible and hassle-free solution.

This article explains the meaning of the Valorant "VAN 9005" error and provides instructions on how to resolve it.

What is the Valorant "VAN 9005" error?

Valorant "VAN 9006" error window (Image via Riot Support Page)

The VAN 9005 error shows the following message "This version of Vanguard requires TPM version 2.0 and UEFI compliant firmware in order to use Virtualization-based Security (VBS)." The game will crash due to this issue.

How to fix the Valorant "VAN 9005" error

Use the following methods to resolve the Valorant "VAN 9005" error:

1) Check if your system supports UEFI Mode and TPM 2.0

To confirm if UEFI Mode is active and supported, follow these steps:

Press the Windows key.

Type msinfo32 and press Enter. The System Information window will open.

and press Enter. The System Information window will open. In the left panel, click System Summary.

Scroll down the panel on the right and look for the BIOS Mode value:

The BIOS Mode value should be UEFI.

Follow the steps to change the BIOS (Image via Riot Support Page)

To confirm if TPM 2.0 is activated and supported, follow these steps:

Press the Windows key.

Type tpm.msc and press Enter.

and press Enter. If TPM is unsupported or not enabled, you will see a dialogue box appearing showing "Compatible TPM cannot be found."

If TPM is supported, you will see something like this:

The following dialogue box will appear if TPM is supported (Image via Riot Support Page)

Status: The TPM is ready for use.

Specification Version: 2.0

2) Change to UEFI Mode and enable TPM 2.0

Turn on both TPM 2.0 and UEFI mode if your computer supports them.

Enabling both settings should take care of the notification and prevent it from showing up the next time you run Valorant, even if you have VBS turned on.

3) Disable VBS if previous step cannot be done

If you PC does not support UEFI or TPM 2.0, disable VBS to continue playing Valorant.

How to disable VBS:

To begin with, confirm that VBS is enabled:

In the Windows Start menu, search msinfo32 and press Enter to open System Information.

and press Enter to open System Information. To locate virtualization-based security, scroll down the panel on the right. It is enabled for VBS if it is running.

If it's currently running, disable VBS by following these steps:

Launch the Command prompt and follow the below-mentioned steps (Image via Riot Support Page)

Launch a command prompt and enter administrator mode.

Copy this command, then hit Enter: bcdedit /set hypervisorlaunchtype off

Restart your computer.

To make sure that virtualization-based security is not running, check msinfo32 once again. You must also disable Core isolation (HVCI) if it indicates that it is still running.

To disable Core isolation (HVCI):

To access your device security options, search for Core isolation in the Windows Start menu and hit Enter.

Turn off Memory Integrity and restart the machine.

4) Contact official Riot Games support

If nothing else works, get in touch with the game's customer service, who will offer guidance on what can and cannot be done.

