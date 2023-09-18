Valorant "Large number of players" error: Possible fixes, causes, and more

Valorant players often run into errors in the game, with some pertaining to connection issues and others listing the server as being down. However, some of these might not be as simple. A notable issue occurs when the game experiences a massive influx of players, which often leads to some being redirected to its client and receiving this message:

"We are currently experiencing an unusually large number of players. To keep everything running smoothly, we need you to hold on for just a moment."

The game then goes on to administer a timer. Once the timer comes to an end, you are taken back to the loading screen and may start playing again. However, the process might not be as smooth every time. While Valorant might transition from this stage into the regular loading screen and the client, it might get stuck.

This article contains suggestions on what you can do in such a case and its potential reason.

How to solve Valorant's "Large number of players" error

Valorant error has been plaguing the community (Image via Riot Games)

Ideally, waiting out the timer should solve the problem since it is usually around 60-120 seconds long. If the game doesn't work normally afterward, press the Quit Game option under the timer.

Following this, restart your PC, as it will refresh both the Riot Client as well as Vanguard, Riot Games' anti-cheat software for the character-based tactical shooter. From thereon, restarting the game should solve the problem. If the issue still persists, try logging out and re-logging in.

If the game still refuses to start up, check if your Graphics drivers are updated to the latest version. Upon further hiccups, uninstall Valorant from your computer and re-install it to iron out the bug causing this issue.

Why does Valorant's "Large number of players" error take place?

Indeed, the game has a huge playerbase. At any point, there are hundreds of thousands of players logging in and out. While Riot Games is aware of its title's popularity, it might be ill-prepared to handle the massive influx.

Administering short-timers like this helps maintain server integrity and prevent longer outages owing to the servers being overwhelmed.

The latest Episode 7 Act 2 brought in a fresh map called Sunset, drawing many old and new players. The game currently boasts over 15 million active players.