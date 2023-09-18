How to uninstall Valorant in 2023

Valorant has always been among the most intense competitive shooters in the market. With various Agents on the roster, fans can pick any that suit their playstyle. More often than not, playing a match while maintaining synergy with all characters can be overwhelming. In these times, consider taking a small break from the regular competitive experience that the title offers.

This article will briefly guide you on uninstalling the title safely from your device.

Detailed guide on uninstalling Valorant in 2023

Currently, Valorant has a total file size of 32 GB on Windows. It includes all the maps and files that are necessary for functioning. Once uninstalled, you will get the said space back on your device, ready to use for your desired purpose.

If you are concerned about your progress made in-game, you will retain your competitive rank, in-game purchases, or levels even after uninstalling the title. However, you must use the same account credentials upon reinstalling when logging into the Riot Client.

You can read through the following steps when uninstalling the game:

Uninstalling Valorant using the Windows Uninstall feature (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 1: Open the Apps and Features tab from your desktop from Windows and look for Vanguard. The anti-cheat program is an essential piece of software tied to Valorant and is vital for the game's removal.

Step 2: Upon finding the .exe file, click on it and tap Uninstall.

Step 3: Then look for the Valorant app on the list and do the same. Once it's done, the game will no longer exist in your device.

Step 4: Lastly, if you wish to delete the Riot Client, you can do the same with its file by looking for it under the Apps & Features list.

Removing the Riot Client from your storage is also recommended if you are not playing any other Riot title on your system apart from Valorant. Removing it will free up a little extra space, which can be used to keep your desired items.

Uninstalling the Riot Vanguard anti-cheat will also benefit you, especially if you choose to not play the game for the time being. The anti-cheat is often deemed intrusive to the system and slows down essential tasks.

With three pieces of software tied together, removing the game from your device can be pretty overwhelming. Once the instructions mentioned above are followed, you can uninstall the game from your device without any issues. With that being said, it is also recommended to restart your device after the uninstallation process. This will ensure that there are no further hiccups in your system after the process is completed.