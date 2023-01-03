What's the size of Valorant in 2023?

Looking to download Valorant, Riot Games' popular tactical shooter, in 2023? Fortunately, the game is well-optimized and requires minimal disk space compared to other modern shooter games. However, it does feature a considerable download/install size that you should know about if your internet bandwidth is limited.

After a successful beta phase, the fast-paced first-person shooter was launched in June 2020. Since then, the title has grown in popularity due to its addictive competitive mechanics and hero-based experiences.

Despite featuring 20 Agents with magical abilities, Valorant isn't strictly a hero-shooter game. Players also have to deal with complex strategies and weapons that demand trigger discipline and high accuracy, which are elements we see in competitive FPS titles. Hence, the title's genre is more of a mixture.

Valorant may be a free-to-play game, but it features a wealth of content — weapons, agents, cosmetics, game modes, and more — that players can experience. The download size would obviously reflect such diversity.

What is the download/install size of Valorant on PC in 2023? System requirements and more explored

According to Riot Client, which facilitates Valorant's installation, the game's file download size is currently 28.4GB. This includes Riot Vanguard, the mandatory anti-cheat solution that powers the game's security framework.

The title's size at the time of its launch was undoubtedly smaller than it is now. A boost in size is inevitable, as Riot Games keeps deploying content and feature updates to the game frequently.

Players welcomed four new Agents, a new map, and several content and QoL updates to the game in 2022. Hence, its file size should have increased slightly from last year.

How to check the game's download size before installation

First, players will be required to download an installer executable from the official Valorant website. The file is small (66.1MB) and should not take much of your time, depending on your internet speed.

Once the .exe file is downloaded, double-click on it to initiate the installation. Next, the download/install client will show you the exact size of the game (28.4GB, as of writing). You can continue with the installation or abort it from there.

Other system requirements

As mentioned before, the agent-based tactical shooter is well-optimized and, thus, isn't very demanding in terms of system requirements. For instance, here are the system requirements to run the game at 60 FPS:

CPU: Intel i3-4150 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i3-4150 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: GeForce GT 730 / Radeon R7240

GeForce GT 730 / Radeon R7240 OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB VRAM: 1 GB

For 144+ FPS or a true esports experience, you will need slightly higher specs:

CPU: Intel i5 9400F (2.9 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600x

Intel i5 9400F (2.9 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600x GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon R7370

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon R7370 OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB VRAM: 1 GB

The higher the specs, the better the FPS stability.

The minimum requirements are also pretty generous, so even the most "potato" machine in 2023 can run the game. Here's what the minimum spec requirements look like:

CPU: AMD Athlon 200 GE / Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

AMD Athlon 200 GE / Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 GPU: Intel HD 4000 / Radeon R5200

Intel HD 4000 / Radeon R5200 OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB VRAM: 1 GB

Apart from the system requirements mentioned above, make sure to keep at least 30GB of free disk space to download Valorant in 2023.

