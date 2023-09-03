10 most useful Counter-Strike 2 commands

Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test has officially expanded, with Valve extending invites to eligible players across the globe. Fans who have received the invitation are already jumping onto the various game modes CS2's playlist has to offer. Being an upgrade over the original CS:GO, Counter-Strike 2 has improved different mechanics, including the console commands.

New fans jumping on the CS2 train must know a handful of these commands as they may aid them in crucial moments. This article lists 10 such console commands to use in Counter-Strike 2.

10 helpful console commands to know in Counter-Strike 2

Before using the console commands in Counter-Strike 2, you must ensure the console is enabled. You can navigate the Settings menu and head to the Game tab to enable the Developer Console (~) option.

After enabling your console, you can use the following commands to make your CS2 experience a breeze:

cl_showfps 2: Resembling the classic CS:GO net graph, the cs_showfps 2 command is helpful when trying to get a more accurate FPS counter alongside its millisecond timing.

cl_showfps 3 : Much like the other cl_showfps commands, this command lets you view the server tick rate information and its average timing.

cq_netgraph 1: For users who are interested in monitoring their latency, this command lets you view more information about your connection when playing CS2.

fps_max 0: The fps_max 0 command lets you remove any FPS limit you already have in-game. This means you can uncap your frame rate without navigating the menu.

sensitivity (insert value) : The sensitivity command allows you to change your sensitivity mid-game with the help of the console.

-high : The -high command will set the game to a high system priority. This command is beneficial for players who run the game alongside multiple functions.

volume (insert value) : The volume command is also helpful, allowing you to set the in-game volume to a desired value at any time.

r_dynamic 0 : As a command to personalize the game, r_dynamic 0 lets you turn off dynamic lighting effects in CS2. Although it is one of the newest visual features added to the game with CS 2, disabling it can improve performance drastically.

r_drawtracers_firstperson 0: This command lets you turn off bullet tracers in first-person spectating mode. This can come in handy when playing competitive modes in Counter-Strike 2.

disconnect: As the command says, typing disconnect into your console will disconnect you from an ongoing session in CS2.

This concludes the list detailing some of the most helpful console commands in CS2. While using the list mentioned above, one must remember that the list will expand upon the full launch of CS2, bringing more essential commands.