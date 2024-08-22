CS2 reportedly rakes $610 million in profits for first half in 2024

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has reportedly made over $610 million in profits in the first half of 2024. The founder of @gamediscoverco, @simoncarless, shared a post on X with a screenshot showcasing a list of games alongside the lucrative incomes for the Top 20 Steam titles. The calculations and statistics were made and provided by Gamalytic as a result of direct collaboration.

Valve's competitive shooter has managed to earn overwhelming profits over the last few months. This might be due to the avid cosmetics market available on Steam. Moreover, various items like stickers and capsules may have also contributed to this massive surge.

This article highlights CS2’s success in generating an enormous profit in 2024.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion. The data presented in this article was procured by Gamalytic and published by Gamediscover.

Trending

CS2 secures five times the profit of Dota 2 in 2024 first half

CS2 gained popularity during its official release with a player count peak of over 1.5 million in September 2023. However, the game gradually lost a percentage of its playerbase and saw a dip in the average player count. However, there seems to be a new surge of popularity with the shooter title, resulting in the game making around $610 million in profits so far in 2024.

Steam Top 20 most profitable games (Image via gamediscover.co and gamalytic.com)

The image posted by @simoncarless highlights other popular titles like Helldiver 2, Palworld, PUBG, Apex Legends, and Dota 2. Considering that Dota 2 is another Valve creation, comparisons can be made between the shooter and the MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) despite being from different genres.

Also Read: Why did Counter-Strike 2 ban Snap Tap?

This is a surprisingly huge margin, as Dota 2 had made around $119 million while the competitive shooter made five times the amount within the first half of 2024. This proves Valve’s competitive shooter is here to stay and will likely carry forward the success of previous Counter-Strike titles.

The ever-active skin market for Valve's competitive shooter on Steam provides the community with a safe platform to buy, sell, and trade various cosmetics. Although the platform charges are minimal for these operations, they can add up quickly depending on the activity in the market. This might be one of the most lucrative sources of profit for the developers.

Also Read: Is Counter-Strike 2 worth playing in 2024?

Moreover, professional team stickers have been quite the hype since their release and a large section of the community purchases them to support their favorite teams. This is another form of income that may be adding up to the huge numbers.

It is important to note that this data has not been officially confirmed by the publisher of CS2. Fans can keep a close watch on the official CS2 X page for further announcements.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!