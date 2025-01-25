"Don't make our lifes harder": CS2 pro calls out tournament organizers for standardized PC setups 

CS2 pro Justinas "jL" Lekavičius took to his X page on January 25, 2026, asking tournament organizers for standardized PC setups. As a professional playing for Natus Vincere, jL has participated in a plethora of tournaments and even won the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024. His recent post brought to light the fact that pro players often get accustomed to the particular setup that they use in tournament practice rooms. So, having to play on anything different during the main event can be a huge drawback:

"Current and future tournament organisers, hear me out please. Having the same setups in practice rooms and in the arena/studio is crucial for us players. We spend many hours getting used to a new setup and all those hours are basically wasted if we come to the studio and it's completely different. Same tables, same chairs, same pcs, ESPECIALLY THE GPU. Don't mix AMD and NVIDIA Don't make our lifes harder alternating between 2 setups. Thank you"

NAVI jL explained that the players spend a long time practicing their mechanics and gameplay on specific setups and PC specs. Therefore, encountering a whole different setup during the main event can be very jarring since the time spent practicing practically goes to waste.

CS2 pro jL explained why having GPU and setup consistency is vital

Interestingly, jL specifically talked about the GPU in his post. The player felt that Nvidia and AMD should not be mixed up. In a later post — responding to a question — jL explained that the former is more in-depth and therefore suitable for professional play, while the latter might be better for casual players.

The CS2 Pro also revealed that they are more used to Nvidia, as that is the GPU they've often utilized. Professional players such as jL often find themselves at big stages such as the PGL Majors or the BLAST Majors. It's quite natural that they may encounter different setups at one or the other event.

Therefore, jL ensured that his message went out to current organizers and future ones.

