"Didn’t do it on purpose": CS2 pro apologizes for breaking controversial Snap Tap rule

Now that the ESL Pro League Season 20 for CS2 has kicked off, excitement levels have peaked. However, the event was marred by a major Snap Tap controversy on the very first day. Unfortunately, a player was caught using the banned feature during the match between Heroic and Ninjas In Pyjamas. Although ESL did not specify the name, the player himself confessed to the mistake publicly.

Team Heroic's rifler TeSeS was caught using the Snap Tap feature, giving him a movement advantage over others. This mistake cost Heroic a map advantage, as they were asked to forfeit the match by ESL officials. Subsequently, TeSeS took to social media platform X to apologize and admit his mistake.

"F**king embarrassing and amateur from me..."

TeSeS claims that he turned off the Snap Tap long ago when Valve officially announced that it was banned. He also insisted that he did not realize he was using the feature and was devastated about what had happened. Eventually, the rifler ended his public statement with an apology.

The post has gained massive traction on X, garnering thousands of likes within a day. A lot of people believed that this was an honest mistake and appreciated TeSeS for taking accountability.

Meanwhile, some found TeSeS guilty and mentioned that it was suspicious for Snap Tap to get turned on automatically.

Why did Valve ban the use of Snap Tap in CS2?

Every keyboard has a slight input delay when you simultaneously switch between two buttons. This delay results in accurate input while typing, but limits the possible speed of strafing while gaming. The Razer Snap Tap feature removes this delay, giving the players who use Razer keyboards a significant movement advantage over others. This feature is known as SOCD or Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions and has been very popular amongst fighting game professionals.

As this feature started to gain massive popularity, other keyboard manufacturers began providing the same features for their premium products. This resulted in Valve officially releasing a statement, banning the use of any external software that gave an advantage while strafing in Counter-Strike.

