CS2 ESL Pro League S20: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

CS2 ESL Pro League S20 (Season 20) kicked off amidst spectacular hype on September 3, 2024, with 32 star-studded teams on the roster. This tournament will crown a new champion for the ESL Pro League S20 and pave the path for the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024 championship.

We are in for an epic showdown between international professional CS2 players as they lay their claim on the lion’s share of the prize pool. The teams will also be gaining some BLAST Premier points for their final standing on the scoreboard. Such a system helps better-performing squads get higher seeds in upcoming tournaments.

This article will highlight the schedule, participating teams, results, and more for CS2 ESL Pro League S20.

Trending

Schedule and Venue for CS2 ESL Pro League Season 20

The CS2 ESL Pro League S20 started on September 3, 2024, and is slated to conclude on September 22, 2024. It is being hosted at the InterContinental Malta in Saint Julian's, Malta. Here is the schedule for this S-tier tournament:

Expand Tweet

Group Stage

Group A

FaZe vs Sangal Esports: September 3, 2024 - 20:00 IST

September 3, 2024 - 20:00 IST FLY vs Eternal Fire: September 3, 2024 - 17:00 IST

September 3, 2024 - 17:00 IST HEROIC vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: September 3, 2024 - 20:00 IST

September 3, 2024 - 20:00 IST LVG vs Natus Vincere: September 3, 2024 - 17:00 IST

Group B

Spirit vs Wildcard: September 4, 2024 - 17:00 IST

September 4, 2024 - 17:00 IST MIBR vs 9z: September 3, 2024 - 23:00 IST

September 3, 2024 - 23:00 IST MongolZ vs 3DMAX: September 4, 2024 - 17:00 IST

September 4, 2024 - 17:00 IST KOI vs G2 Esports: September 3, 2024 - 23:00 IST

Group C

MOUZ vs Rooster: September 10, 2024 - 17:00 IST

September 10, 2024 - 17:00 IST BIG vs Imperial Esports: September 10, 2024 - 20:00 IST

September 10, 2024 - 20:00 IST Complexity vs M80: September 10, 2024 - 23:00 IST

September 10, 2024 - 23:00 IST Fnatic vs Astralis: September 10, 2024 - 17:00 IST

Group D

Vitality vs ATOX Esports: September 11, 2024 - 17:00 IST

September 11, 2024 - 17:00 IST FURIA vs Team Falcons: September 11, 2024 - 17:00 IST

September 11, 2024 - 17:00 IST Liquid vs ENCE: September 10, 2024 - 20:00 IST

September 10, 2024 - 20:00 IST RED Canids vs Virtus.pro: September 10, 2024 - 23:00 IST

Also Read: All teams qualified and invited to CS2 ESL Pro League S20

Prize Pool and Distribution

The total prize pool for the entire event is a whopping $750,000 to be divided among all teams. The one coming first will walk away with $170,000 alongside 2,000 BLAST Points. Here is a quick breakdown of the prize pool distribution till the 32nd position on the scoreboard:

Position Prize Money Blast Points 1st $170,000 2,000 2nd $80,000 1,400 3rd-4th $45,000 750 5th-8th $32,000 275 9th-12th $23,500 NA 13th-16th $17,500 NA 17th-20th $12,000 NA 21st-28th $7,000 NA 29th-32nd $3,500 NA

The complete table will be updated with team names and positions that they secured after the tournament ends.

Results

The Results section will be updated with when a phase of the tournament ends. Fans can expect to see complete results for all teams at the end of the Group Stages before heading off to the Playoffs.

All participating teams

All teams and groups in CS2 ESL Pro League S20 (Image via ESL)

Here is a complete list of all the teams that will be playing in the CS2 ESL Pro League S20:

Astralis

BIG

Complexity Gaming

ENCE

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

FURIA Esports

G2 Esports

HEROIC

MOUZ

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Liquid

Team Vitality

MIBR

Team Falcons

Sangal Esports

KOI

M80

Wildcard Gaming

Lynn Vision Gaming

ATOX Esports

Imperial Esports

RED Canids

FlyQuest

Rooster

3DMAX

Team Spirit

Virtus.pro

The MongolZ

9z Globant

Eternal Fire

All these teams are finalized and will be participating in the fight to secure the championship title through a series of Group Stage matches and Playoffs.

That is everything you need to know about the new CS2 ESL Pro League S20, all 32 teams, Group Stage schedule, and prize pool distribution. Fans and enthusiasts should keep their eye on CS2's official X page for more announcements about the tournament. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!