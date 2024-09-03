CS2 ESL Pro League S20: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Sep 03, 2024 12:02 GMT
CS2 ESL Pro League S20 all details (Image via ESL)
CS2 ESL Pro League S20 all details (Image via ESL)

CS2 ESL Pro League S20 (Season 20) kicked off amidst spectacular hype on September 3, 2024, with 32 star-studded teams on the roster. This tournament will crown a new champion for the ESL Pro League S20 and pave the path for the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024 championship.

We are in for an epic showdown between international professional CS2 players as they lay their claim on the lion’s share of the prize pool. The teams will also be gaining some BLAST Premier points for their final standing on the scoreboard. Such a system helps better-performing squads get higher seeds in upcoming tournaments.

This article will highlight the schedule, participating teams, results, and more for CS2 ESL Pro League S20.

Schedule and Venue for CS2 ESL Pro League Season 20

The CS2 ESL Pro League S20 started on September 3, 2024, and is slated to conclude on September 22, 2024. It is being hosted at the InterContinental Malta in Saint Julian's, Malta. Here is the schedule for this S-tier tournament:

Group Stage

Group A

  • FaZe vs Sangal Esports: September 3, 2024 - 20:00 IST
  • FLY vs Eternal Fire: September 3, 2024 - 17:00 IST
  • HEROIC vs Ninjas in Pyjamas: September 3, 2024 - 20:00 IST
  • LVG vs Natus Vincere: September 3, 2024 - 17:00 IST

Group B

  • Spirit vs Wildcard: September 4, 2024 - 17:00 IST
  • MIBR vs 9z: September 3, 2024 - 23:00 IST
  • MongolZ vs 3DMAX: September 4, 2024 - 17:00 IST
  • KOI vs G2 Esports: September 3, 2024 - 23:00 IST

Group C

  • MOUZ vs Rooster: September 10, 2024 - 17:00 IST
  • BIG vs Imperial Esports: September 10, 2024 - 20:00 IST
  • Complexity vs M80: September 10, 2024 - 23:00 IST
  • Fnatic vs Astralis: September 10, 2024 - 17:00 IST

Group D

  • Vitality vs ATOX Esports: September 11, 2024 - 17:00 IST
  • FURIA vs Team Falcons: September 11, 2024 - 17:00 IST
  • Liquid vs ENCE: September 10, 2024 - 20:00 IST
  • RED Canids vs Virtus.pro: September 10, 2024 - 23:00 IST

Prize Pool and Distribution

The total prize pool for the entire event is a whopping $750,000 to be divided among all teams. The one coming first will walk away with $170,000 alongside 2,000 BLAST Points. Here is a quick breakdown of the prize pool distribution till the 32nd position on the scoreboard:

PositionPrize MoneyBlast Points
1st$170,0002,000
2nd$80,0001,400
3rd-4th$45,000750
5th-8th$32,000275
9th-12th$23,500NA
13th-16th$17,500NA
17th-20th$12,000NA
21st-28th$7,000NA
29th-32nd$3,500NA

The complete table will be updated with team names and positions that they secured after the tournament ends.

Results

The Results section will be updated with when a phase of the tournament ends. Fans can expect to see complete results for all teams at the end of the Group Stages before heading off to the Playoffs.

All participating teams

All teams and groups in CS2 ESL Pro League S20 (Image via ESL)
All teams and groups in CS2 ESL Pro League S20 (Image via ESL)

Here is a complete list of all the teams that will be playing in the CS2 ESL Pro League S20:

  • Astralis
  • BIG
  • Complexity Gaming
  • ENCE
  • FaZe Clan
  • Fnatic
  • FURIA Esports
  • G2 Esports
  • HEROIC
  • MOUZ
  • Natus Vincere
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • Team Liquid
  • Team Vitality
  • MIBR
  • Team Falcons
  • Sangal Esports
  • KOI
  • M80
  • Wildcard Gaming
  • Lynn Vision Gaming
  • ATOX Esports
  • Imperial Esports
  • RED Canids
  • FlyQuest
  • Rooster
  • 3DMAX
  • Team Spirit
  • Virtus.pro
  • The MongolZ
  • 9z Globant
  • Eternal Fire

All these teams are finalized and will be participating in the fight to secure the championship title through a series of Group Stage matches and Playoffs.

That is everything you need to know about the new CS2 ESL Pro League S20, all 32 teams, Group Stage schedule, and prize pool distribution. Fans and enthusiasts should keep their eye on CS2's official X page for more announcements about the tournament. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

