Valve officially announces Deadlock, their “secret” MOBA shooter

After building much anticipation in the gaming community, Valve has finally announced Deadlock, its brand-new “secret” MOBA shooter game. Earlier, several leaks had suggested that the Seattle-based company was working on a tower-based third-person shooter title. Valve broke the news officially by making a page on Steam. As of this writing, several players from the community are trying out the title and providing essential feedback to the developers.

This article will shed some light on everything we know about Valve’s upcoming third-person MOBA shooter title.

Valve officially reveals Deadlock, 31,000 players already playing

Valve’s 6v6 Hero shooter made its first Steam appearance on April 28, 2024. However, it remained confidential, as the game was in its early development phase. Now, the company has finally made its 6v6 Hero shooter public. According to Deadlock’s Steam page:

“Deadlock is still in early development stages with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay.”

Players with access to exclusive invites can now discuss the title's gameplay and showcase it on popular streaming platforms. According to Steam’s database, 31,000 players are already testing the game and more have got their hands on the exclusive playtest via developers and friend invites.

Despite Valve’s brand-new title remaining a “secret” for a long time, it eventually surpassed popular titles like Helldivers 2, entering the top 40 most-played games on Steam. The title contains a plethora of Heroes having distinct abilities. Similar to Dota 2, it features 6 players per team with four lanes, with each of the lanes containing towers. Players must attack enemy towers and gradually push toward the enemy's base to crown themselves as winners.

Currently, Shooter game enthusiasts can navigate to popular streaming platforms and catch a glimpse of content creators showcasing the title's gameplay. Being a multiplayer game in its early development phase, it’ll be interesting to see what Valve can bring to the table.

