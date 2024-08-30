What is Snap Tap and why did CS2 and ESL ban it?

Snap Tap is an integral part of FPS competitive games like CS2. Many professional players have used that feature in their competitive and tournament matches, such as ESL. However, in a recent blog, the developers at Valve mentioned a strict restriction on the feature from the title. Later, on August 29, 2024, ESL posted a blog, referring to the prohibition of the Snap Tap from the upcoming ESL Pro Season 20 Tournaments.

This article aims to provide crucial information regarding the Snap Tap feature.

What is Snap Tap?

The Snap Tap feature in keyboards allows players to use two keys simultaneously without blocking the movement. For instance, when two opposite directions are detected in a match, this mode will register the last input key as the priority.

Difference between Standard keyboard and Snap-Tap featured keyboard (Image via Razer.com)

Moreover, it enables players to move freely without stopping and helps them to focus on quick reflexes. Players, having the feature enabled can easily change directions without worrying about releasing the previous key.

Why did Valve and ESL ban it?

The feature reduces the skill gap of players in the game. Moreover, it is offered by a limited number of keyboard brands, which makes a huge distinction among players. One who is using the Snap Tap feature-loaded keyboard will get an advantage over others, which eventually leads to unfair gameplay.

In the blog, Valve mentioned:

"We are no longer going to allow automation (via scripting or hardware) that circumvent these core skills and, moving forward, (and initially--exclusively on Valve Official Servers) players suspected of automating multiple player actions from a single game input may be kicked from their match."

They added:

"To prevent accidental infractions, in-game binds that include more than one movement and/or attack actions will no longer work (e.g., null-binds and jump-throw binds). If you have a keyboard that includes an input-automation feature (e.g., "Snap Tap Mode"), be sure to disable the feature before you join a match in order to avoid any interruption to your matches."

The feature was first tested at the ESL Pro League Season 19 where four players were found using it. Later, many professionals started buying such keyboards and using the features, which increased the number to 39 at IEM Cologne 2024. However, prohibiting such a mode may have an insignificant impact on the pro scenario as they are still getting numerous frags even without enabling it.

