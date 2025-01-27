CS2 IEM Katowice 2025: Teams, schedule, and more

The IEM Katowice 2025 is set to be a landmark event in the Counter-Strike 2 esports calendar. Scheduled from January 29, 2025, to February 9, 2025, this tournament will feature 24 of the best teams from around the world competing for a total prize pool of $1,000,000. The event will be held at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland — a renowned venue for hosting esports competitions.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Counter-Strike 2 IEM Katowice 2025.
Note: Specific matchups and results will be updated as the tournament progresses.
CS2 IEM Katowice 2025: Teams, schedule, and prize pool
The IEM Katowice 2025 will commence with a Play-In stage, where 16 teams will fight for a spot in the Group Stage. The top eight teams from this stage will advance along with eight other directly invited teams — culminating in a total of 16 teams in the Group Stage. Finally, the six best teams in the world will fight for glory in the Playoffs. The $1 million prize pool distribution is as follows:
- 1st place: $400,000
- 2nd place: $180,000
- 3rd place: $100,000
- 4th place: $50,000
- 5th-6th place: $40,000 each
- 7th-8th place: $24,000 each
- 9th-12th place: $16,000 each
- 13th-12th place: $10,000 each
- 17th-20th place: $4,500 each
- 21st-24th place: $2,500 each
Participants
Here are all the teams directly qualified for the Group Stage:
- G2 Esports: huNter-, m0NESY, malbsMd, Snax, HeavyGod
- Team Spirit: chopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro
- The MongolZ: bLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu
- Team Vitality: apEX, ZywOo, flameZ, mezii, ropz
- FaZe Clan: rain, broky, karrigan, frozen, EliGE
- MOUZ: torzsi, xertioN, Jimpphat, Brollan, xelex
- Natus Vincere: b1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful
- Team Falcons: Magisk, NiKo, TeSeS, kyxsan, degster
Here are all the teams who qualified for the Play-In Stage:
- Team Liquid: NAF, Twistzz, ultimate, jks, NertZ
- FURIA Esports: yuurih, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo, skullz
- paiN Gaming: biguzera, kauez, nqz, snow, dav1deuS
- MIBR: exit, insani, drop, saffee, Lucaozy
- 3DMAX: Lucky, Djoko, Ex3rcice, Maka, Graviti
- Eternal Fire: XANTARES, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic, jottAAA
- GamerLegion: sl3nd, ztr, Tauson, PR, REZ
- Complexity: JT, Grim, hallzerk, cxzi, nicx
- SAW: MUTiRiS, rmn, story, Ag1l, shr
- BIG: tabseN, Krimbo, JDC, kyuubii, hyped
- FlyQuest: INS, Liazz, Vexite, dexter, regali
- Astralis: dev1ce, Staehr, stavn, jabbi, cadiaN
- Wildcard: stanislaw, JBa, Sonic, susp, phzy
- Virtus.pro: FL1T, fame, electroNic, FL4MUS, ICY
- Imperial Female: ANa, twenty3, tory, Kat, zAAz
- HEROIC: SunPayus, LNZ, yxngstxr, xfl0ud, tN1R
Schedule and results
Play-In Stage (Jan 29, 2025 to Jan 31, 2025)
The opening matches for the Play-In Stage are scheduled as follows:
- Team Liquid vs HEROIC: 0-0
- Complexity vs Eternal Fire: 0-0
- 3DMAX vs FlyQuest: 0-0
- Astralis vs MIBR: 0-0
- paiN Gaming vs Virtus.pro: 0-0
- SAW vs GamerLegion: 0-0
- Wildcard vs BIG: 0-0
- Imperial Female vs FURIA Esports: 0-0
Group Stage (February 1, 2025 to February 4, 2025)
The Group Stage will consist of 16 teams divided into two groups of eight. Each group will play a round-robin format. The opening matches for the Group Stage are scheduled as follows:
- G2 Esports vs TBD: 0-0
- Team Falcons vs TBD: 0-0
- Team Vitality vs TBDl 0-0
- FaZe Clan vs TBD: 0-0
- Team Spirit vs TBD: 0-0
- Natus Vincere vs TBD: 0-0
- MOUZ vs TBD: 0-0
- The MongolZ vs TBD: 0-0
Playoffs (February 5, 2025, to February 9, 2025)
The Playoffs will feature the top six teams from the Group Stage, competing in a single-elimination bracket. The IEM Katowice 2025 will conclude on February 9, 2025.
Where to watch
If you are interested, you can watch the CS2 IEM Katowice 2025 on the following platforms:
There will also be many unofficial watch parties in different languages on both Twitch and YouTube.
