How to unlock Premier Season 1 medal in CS2?

CS2 Premier Season 1 is about to bring down its curtains, with many more updates on the anvil for Season 2. As the current season is about to end, several players did expect a commemorative medal like how they used to receive in CSGO.

Based on a recent Counter-Strike blog, whoever has ever earned a CS Rating during the first season will be rewarded with a medal with detailed seasonal stats. However, according to another prominent leaker, ThourCS2, whoever has played the Premier mode till now can grab the souvenir.

This article will explore all the possibilities for unlocking the CS2 Premier Season 1 medal and what is included with it.

How to get the CS2 Premier Season 1 medal?

The process for someone to receive a CS2 Premier Season 1 medal is quite straightforward. As mentioned earlier, any player who's received the Premier rank in Season 1 will get a commemorative medal. They will receive this medal right at the start of Premier Season 2 and can claim it after opening the game.

Trending

The CS2 Premier Season 1 medal will include numerous attributes, mostly covering a synopsis of the player's history. Here are the details:

Highest Premier rank achieved in Season 1

Number of matches played along with details like wins, draws, and losses.

Win Rate Percentage

K/D Ratio

Number of MVPs

Number of Aces

Number of 4k

Number of 3k

Headshot percentage

On top of that, Valve will include map-based statistics featuring a few of the aforementioned attributes such as K/D Ratio, number of kills, kills per round, headshot percentage, assists, and so on.

Expand Tweet

Judging from the initial looks of the medal, it'll not include any color based on the player's current Premier rank. However, Valve has promised a trivial upgrade to the Season 2 medal, which is scheduled to end after Austin Major 2025. The background color of the badge will represent a player's highest Premier rank.

You might be interested in: Valve reportedly rejects Counter-Strike mod made over eight years time

Here's how to receive the badge by unlocking the Premier rank:

First, purchase the prime status to be eligible for Premier mode.

Reach Level 10 by playing Deathmatch, competitive, arms race, and several other online modes.

Win at least 10 matches to fall into an ELO group and receive your rank.

That said, according to ThourCS2's X post, gamers having played any number of matches in Premier mode can receive this medal.

For more CS2-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's Counter-Strike 2 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.