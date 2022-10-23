How to counter Symmetra in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has a total of three classes - Tank, Attack, and Support. Symmetra is a damage-class Hero, who belongs to Utopaea, India, according to the Overwatch lore.

She can use the power of light to reshape reality as per her preferences. Blizzard has introduced a few balancing changes for the Hero, along with a few tweaks to her character model.

Symmetra has a total of three abilities excluding her primary weapon, which makes her one of the best heroes for area control.

Overwatch 2 Symmetra counter picks

Overwatch 2 features all the previous heroes and maps with a few tweaks introduced by Blizzard for a smoother transition into the standard 5v5 format as opposed to the 6v6 format that Overwatch followed.

Symmetra is a Hero who can play off of her abilities in any map space, easily taking down even the biggest tanks in Overwatch 2. Her ability to output exponentially high damage as time passes makes her one of the most powerful pure energy users in the entire title.

Symmetra’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Symmetra uses a photon-powered beam weapon as her primary weapon and certain laser turrets that can automatically shoot down enemy heroes. Here is a list of all her abilities with a short description.

Photon Projector (Primary Fire): Fires out a beam of light that deals more damage when continuously hitting enemies.

Fires one projectile of light energy that can be charged to deal more damage. Sentry Turret (L-Shift): Place turrets that fire photon beams to damage enemies and slow down their movement speed.

Place turrets that fire photon beams to damage enemies and slow down their movement speed. Teleporter (E): Create a portal that can be used by teammates as well to cover a fixed distance quickly.

Create a portal that can be used by teammates as well to cover a fixed distance quickly. Photon Barrier (Ultimate): Creates a vertical wall of light across the map which denies incoming fire but allows allies to fire through and can be crossed from either side without any penalties.

Symmetra counters

Symmetra is one of the best area control and area denial heroes who can hold down the fort with ease and a little team support. Along with high damage output, she can also quickly relocate herself and the team back to safety or into fights.

Here is a list of all the heroes that can counter Symmetra in any game mode.

Sombra

D.VA

Winston

Pharah

Sombra can pass undetected through Symmetra’s defenses and silence her for a short duration, which is enough to take her down with the SMG weapon since the latter is a weak Hero health point-wise.

Sombra’s EMP can also hack Symmetra’s turrets that can further help players take her down with ease.

D.VA is a good counter to almost all Damage Heroes as she can engage directly with the enemy and charge towards them. Repeatedly cornering and shooting a cornered Symmetra will easily take her down with not enough room to use her turrets of teleport ability.

Winston is a great counter for Symmetra as he can leap towards her and damage her initially with the smash. With the help of his shield, he can isolate her and the incoming damage of the turrets and take away chunks of her health. He can leap once again towards the retreating enemy and finish the task.

Pharah is a great damage counter as she can remain completely out of range of Symmetra’s fire and abilities while inflicting massive damage on her. The former can quickly destroy the turrets on the ground as well, taking away the latter's area control.

These were the best heroes that could shut down Symmetra and stop her from beaming the entire team. Keep up with Sportskeeda as we follow up with more Hero counters and guides for Overwatch 2.

