When does Overwatch 2 Season 7 release for all regions?

The long-expected Season 7 of Overwatch 2, reportedly named “Rise of Darkness,” is scheduled to begin on October 10, 2023. With only two weeks left for the new season, players are expecting some meta-changes, multiple nerfs and buffs for Heroes, and much more exciting content.

After a major success in the game's revival of PvE content, Blizzard developers are bringing in more content to interact with the community. A Halloween event, a new Winter event, and a new control map are on the verge of being released alongside the new season. So, players must be wondering when this update will be live. Here’s a quick set of information about the release timings in certain regions.

Release date and time details of Overwatch 2 Season 7 “Rise of Darkness”

Overwatch 2 Season 7 "Rise of Darkness" official maintenance message (Image via Battle.net)

Season 7 of Overwatch 2 will officially release on October 10, 2023. The servers will be under maintenance for approximately two hours before it goes live. Players can pre-download the season from the Battle.net application to avoid any delay post-maintenance.

Here are the timings for all regions at which Season 7 “Rise of Darkness’ will be officially released:

12:00 PT (Pacific Time)

(Pacific Time) 14:00 CT (Central Time)

(Central Time) 15:00 ET (Eastern Time)

(Eastern Time) 21:00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)

(Central European Summer Time) 19:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

(Greenwich Mean Time) 00:30 IST, October 11 (Indian Standard Time)

Expectations from Overwatch 2 Season 7 “Rise of Darkness”: Mythic Hanzo Skin, Diablo 4 Crossover, and more

Expand Tweet

A Twitter user named Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) posted some leaks on the internet, giving players information and a rough idea about what to anticipate from the forthcoming season of Overwatch 2. These allegedly fresh leaks showing a Mythic Hanzo skin will be the highlight of the upcoming battle pass. After watching the leaked cosmetics of Hanzo, Widow, and Moira, it can be assumed that the battle pass might be based on a Halloween theme or something that glorifies dark and negative energy.

Another surprise is waiting for Overwatch fans in the next season. Since the successful collaboration with One Punch Man, the developers again decided to do the same with their invention Diablo 4. Overwatch and Diablo 4 devs reportedly are in talks for a mega-crossover in Season 7.

The leaks also showed that a new Samoan map named “Tupua” will be added to the game. Players tend to believe that a new Tank Hero named “Mauga” can also get released since a Samoan map is in the making. However, Mauga is nowhere to be shown in the leaked pictures. So, we can’t confirm the fact that just because the devs are about to release the new control map doesn’t mean they’ll also release the new Hero.

Between the heap of new contents, no one can forget about the classic Hero nerfs and buffs. According to the roadmap released via Blizzard, there are hints of some hero balances including Sombra and Roadhog.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 end date

Fans worldwide haven’t received any information from Blizzard regarding the conclusion date of Season 7 “Rise of Darkness.” However, according to the community speculations and previous trends, the end of the season should occur after two months, starting from October 10. So, most likely, Season 7 will be ending sometime in December 2023.

For more news related to Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.