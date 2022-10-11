How to unlock Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 

Character cosmetics and skins are some of the key aspects of multiplayer titles and Overwatch 2 is no stranger to this fact.

Skins allow one to personalize their favorite characters as much as they want, and Blizzard’s latest entry helps players get their hands on some of the premium skins which include Mythic cosmetics as well.

Mythic skins boast some of the most eye-catching designs in the free-to-play title, and there are many in the community who wish to get their hands on a few.

However, Overwatch 2 doesn’t exactly do a clean job of explaining how you will be able to acquire in the shooter. Therefore today’s guide will go over what Mythic skins are in the game, and how fans will be able to acquire them.

Mythic skins in Overwatch 2: What are they?

Simply put, Mythic skins are a tier above the Legendary skins that you will be able to come across in Overwatch 2. They add another dimension to those skins and are by far considered to be the rarest class of cosmetics in the title right now.

However, rarity is not the only that the Mythic skins have going for them in the shooter. They even allow one to customize their characters even further, in the sense that they can change the way that the skin looks. These cosmetics are designed to have a premium touch, that sets them apart from the rest of the competition on a map.

Showing off skins in a competitive title is a tradition, and Overwatch 2 allows players to do that remarkably well with their Mythic skins.

Unlocking Mythic skins in Overwatch 2

Getting a Mythic Skin in Overwatch 2 is deceptively simple, however, it will take a fair amount of investment from you in terms of both time and money. As for now, the only way of getting the cosmetic in the game will be to reach Tier 80 in the Premium Battle Pass.

Hence, if you are looking to get your hand on one, it will take a serious amount of grind, patience, and perseverance to reach it.

The Premium Battle Pass for the shooter will cost 1000 Overwatch coins which are roughly equivalent to ten US dollars. However, if players already own the Watchpoint Pack from the beta, they will automatically be able to unlock the Premium Battle Pass for the very first season of the game.

Additionally, those who purchase the Battle Pass will be able to immediately unlock the new hero Kiriko. But, if you are coming to Overwatch 2 from the sequel, you will get the character for free, as long as you log in by December 5.

Kiriko is part of the Founder's Pack offerings for the shooter, which will also include Sombra and Doomfist skins.

Unfortunately, for now, the shooter has just one Mythic skin on offer, which is the “Cyber Demon – Genji (Season 1)” cosmetic. However, more will be added over the course of the game, as more Seasonal Battle Pass’ go live in the game.

Moreover, Blizzard might just be looking to launch Mythic skins out the battle pass system altogether.

