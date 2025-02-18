Overwatch 2 Season 15: 5 best Damage Heroes to use after the update

Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 play a vital role by providing the majority of a team's offensive output. Their primary responsibility is to secure eliminations, apply pressure to enemy supports and tanks, and control key areas of the map. Each damage hero offers a unique playstyle, ranging from agile flankers like Genji to precision shooters like Cassidy.

With the Season 15 update introducing new hero perks and balance changes, choosing the right damage hero has become crucial for winning competitive matches.

Read on to learn about five of the best Damage Heroes to use after the Overwatch 2 Season 15 update.

Overwatch 2 Season 15: 5 best Damage Heroes after the update

1) Cassidy

Cassidy, as one of the Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cassidy remains one of the formidable Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2. Equipped with his trusty Peacekeeper revolver, he excels at mid-range combat, delivering consistent damage. His abilities include the Magnetic Grenade, which homes in on targets, and Combat Roll, allowing for quick repositioning and reloading. In the current meta, Cassidy's versatility enables him to counter both agile flankers and sturdy tanks effectively.

Cassidy will benefit greatly from the most recent update. Among the many benefits, we feel that the following will make him one of the season's meta picks. His Major Perks, 'Gun Slingin' and 'Bang Bang', will boost his primary fire damage and flash abilities.

Minor Perks: The 'Quick Draw' and 'Past Noon' perks will improve his Hammer shots and Deadeye Ultimate charge. We believe these perks will enhance your experience in playing Cassidy in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

2) Genji

Genji, as one of the Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Genji brings agility and precision to the team. His Shuriken attacks and Swift Strike dash make him a lethal threat in close-quarter combat. Genji's Deflect ability allows him to redirect incoming projectiles, turning enemy attacks against them. In the current meta, his mobility and burst damage are invaluable for disrupting enemy backlines and securing key eliminations.

With the latest update, Genji will be able to access various perks that will make him one of the best picks for the season. His Major Perks - 'Dragon's Thirst' and 'Meditation' will improve his healing and reduce ability cooldowns by two seconds. Genji's Minor Perks - 'Swift as the Wind' and 'Keen Edge' will boost his movement speed by 10% and Shuriken damage by 5%, making him a deadly choice for aggressive plays in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

3) Hanzo

Hanzo, as one of the Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hanzo provides long-range precision and area denial in Overwatch 2. His Storm Bow fires strong arrows that may eliminate targets from a distance. Sonic Arrows expose enemy positions, providing valuable information, while Storm Arrows enable swift shots to destroy enemies. Hanzo's Dragonstrike ultimate is capable of clearing objectives and choke points, making him a valuable strategic asset.

We believe that the addition of Perks will benefit Hanzo in the latest update. Hanzo's Major Perks- 'Sonic Amplification' and 'Rapid Quiver' will increase the detection radius and duration of his Sonic Arrows, also reducing Storm Bow's charge time by 30%.

As for his Minor Perks, 'Eagle Eye' and 'Scatter Arrow' will increase the Storm Bow projectile speed by 20% and reintroduce a modified version of the Scatter Arrow, splitting upon impact to cover a larger area. These perks ensure Hanzo remains one of the best picks for Damage Heroes in Season 15.

4) Soldier 76

Soldier:76, as one of the Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Soldier:76 is a versatile damage hero who combines mobility and continuous damage. His Heavy Pulse Rifle provides consistent firepower, while his Helix Rockets deal burst damage, making them ideal for finishing off enemies. The Sprint ability allows for fast repositioning, while the Biotic Field provides healing to himself and his companions. Soldier 76's flexibility makes him an excellent choice for different team setups in the current meta.

With his special perks, Soldier 76 will become a lot more dependable in the most recent Season 15 update. His Minor Perks - 'Field Emergency' and 'Recycled Pulse Munititions' will enhance his healing output of the Biotic Field and reload 15 ammo in his Helix Rockets, if they inflict damage to the enemy.

On the other hand, his Major Perks- 'Agility Training’ and 'Stim Pack' will boost his sprinting speed by 20%, also allowing him to reload while performing this action, and increase his attack and reload speed by 30% after activating the Biotic Field.

With boosted movement speed and sustained damage, Soldier:76 will be one of the reliable choices for Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

5) Torbjorn

Torbjorn, as one of the Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Torbjorn excels in area control and defense. He builds turrets that autonomously aim and shoot enemies, resulting in constant extra damage. His Rivet Gun provides both long-range and shotgun-like short-range strikes, and Overload temporarily boosts his attack speed, armor, and movement. Torbjorn's turrets and area denial abilities are excellent against mobile heroes in the current meta, allowing him to control crucial map areas.

In the latest Season 15 update, Torbjorn will also gain access to special perks, similar to the Heroes mentioned earlier.

His Minor Perks include "Craftsman" and "Fully Loaded." These perks will restore armor health to allies and increase turret repair healing by 25%. Additionally, activating "Overload" will fully replenish his Rivet Gun's ammo.

On the other hand, his Major Perks include "Anchor Bolt," which boosts the turret's throw range by 50% and allows it to attach to walls and ceilings. The "Overload Turret" perk will upgrade the turret for five seconds, enhancing its health and damage.

These perks will make Torbjorn one of the key picks for Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 15.

Overwatch 2 Season 15 update brings substantial updates that redefine the roles and effectiveness of Damage Heroes. The introduction of the Perks system offers new strategic depths, allowing players to tailor heroes to their playstyles and team needs. Selection of the right Damage Hero, equipped with appropriate perks, is essential for success in the evolving meta.

