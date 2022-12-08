Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment's second edition of the famous hero-shooter title that came out in 2016. The game has skyrocketed in popularity and boasts a massive player base since it was released as a free-to-play, unlike its prequel.

The game recently concluded its inaugural season, recorded a successful launch and received its next seasonal update that introduced Ramattra to the rank of the Tank heroes. He is the leader of the Null Sector, commands over the Omnic race according to Overwatch 2 lore, and took sanctuary in Shambali Monastery, Nepal.

Note: This is not a ranked list, and the hero choices are subject to the author's opinion.

Overwatch 2 Ramattra Support counters

Overwatch 2 has three basic categories - Tank, Damage, and Support, where each class has its own set of heroes and a dedicated role to fulfill. The Support class is one in which players are expected to aid their team in the battle with many abilities that can regenerate an ally's health, make enemies vulnerable, or disorient the playing field to gain an advantage.

Ramattra Support counter heroes

The duty of a Tank has always been to become a shield for the team and is the first contact against the enemy heroes. These heroes typically have a more significant health pool that helps them absorb and mitigate large amounts of incoming damage. Taking such a behemoth down requires a team effort and absolute coordination while trying to deter the Tank's aid.

1) Ana

Ana is a sniper support hero who can shoot out biotic bullets that can simultaneously heal teammates and damage enemies. The biggest tool in her arsenal that can counter Ramattra is the sleep dart that can work on both his forms. During this time, the team can move in and finish off the new Tank while he remains vulnerable.

2) Baptiste

Baptiste is a great support hero with ample damage output with his primary weapon. The most notable counter he can offer against Ramattra would be his healing capability and the immortality field that can prevent his allies from dying for a short span.

3) Brigitte

Brigitte can utilize her primary weapon to land critical whip shots and outperform Ramattra in a closed space. The effectiveness of this hero will majorly depend on the performance of other heroes on the map, as players tend to aid the Tanks of the team in Overwatch 2 quickly.

4) Lucio

Lucio is a highly mobile support character who can switch between speed and health regeneration. His abilities can knock back enemies and even drop them outside map barriers, which can be very useful when Ramattra activates his ultimate. Lucio's ultimate provides a massive health boost to the team's ability to execute aggressive strategies.

5) Moira

Moira is a versatile support hero who can switch from damage to healing smoothly. The ability to evade, damage, and heal herself makes Moira a strong competitor against others who cannot hold their own. Ramattra can utilize a temporary barrier, but the damaging orbs and Fade can quickly get Moira through without detection.

Ramattra's abilities in Overwatch 2

Ramattra is the first-ever Tempo Tank in the game, which means he can actively change his form and fight the opposing team. This Tank can inflict massive amounts of damage if left unchecked and packs many abilities.

The following is a list of all his abilities in Overwatch 2.

Void Accelerator (Primary fire): In the Omnic form, Ramattra can fire out projectiles from his staff at a high fire rate.

In the Omnic form, Ramattra can fire out projectiles from his staff at a high fire rate. Void Barrier: He can conjure a temporary barrier in the Omnic form that can block incoming projectiles.

He can conjure a temporary barrier in the Omnic form that can block incoming projectiles. Pummel (Primary fire): In his Nemesis form, Ramattra can attack enemies with a powerful punch that can penetrate shields and damage anyone behind them.

In his Nemesis form, Ramattra can attack enemies with a powerful punch that can penetrate shields and damage anyone behind them. Ravenous Field: Shoots out nano-particles on the ground that can slow down and pull enemies to the ground in the area of effect.

Shoots out nano-particles on the ground that can slow down and pull enemies to the ground in the area of effect. Annihilation (Ultimate): Immediately take the Nemesis form and swarm a large area with decaying energy that eats away the health of any number of opponents in the area.

