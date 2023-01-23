Mystique card in Marvel Snap: Ability, variants, and more

Marvel Snap is currently one of the most popular card games. It is fast-paced and simplistic, yet intricate with its card design and stats. Players can either keep it simple or go deep to experiment with the variety of Marvel superhero decks to snatch a win from their opponents. Marvel Snap has an amazing collection of cards that can help players win in style.

One such card is of the character, Mystique, a female supervillain and antiheroine from the X-men series who is a new favorite in the game. The card costs three energy points but does zero damage. Newcomers to Marvel Snap may shrug it off by discarding her from the deck, but it is advisable not to take her lightly. Mystique makes up for her lack of damage points with her abilities.

Mystique abilities, variants, and deck combinations in Marvel Snap

Mystique’s abilities

Mystique appears powerless in terms of damage. However, she has a unique advantage since this card copies the ongoing ability of the previous one played in the battle. Cards with ongoing abilities are some of the most powerful ones in Marvel Snap. These cards sustain their skills throughout all rounds of the game.

Being able to duplicate that effect has the potential to deal massive ongoing damage to the opponent. Furthermore, Mystique’s low energy cost makes it perfect to have in the deck at all times. Players must precede this card with a suitable ongoing ability card first to get the best out of it.

Mystique belongs to Pool 3 and requires a collection level of over 486. Marvel Snap rewards players with cards based on these tiers, with Pool 1 being the starting point.

Mystique variants

Players who want a visual upgrade to their cards can get them via variants. These are nothing but visual changes to the card’s avatar. They have different artworks and poses of the same character with more flashy and cool visual tweaks.

The following are the Mystique card variations in Marvel Snap:

Base variant (Default variant)

Luca Claretti variant (Cost 1200 Gold)

Sana Takeda variant (Cost 700 Gold)

Joseph Linsner variant (Cost 700 Gold)

These variants can be purchased from the in-game shop for Gold. Alternatively, they can be obtained from collector’s reserves but are highly rare. Thus, it will take a considerable amount of time to get them.

Mystique deck combination

Use Moon Girl and Iron Man (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse)

When used with certain deck combinations, Mystique can almost cripple the opponent's score. One sure shot card players must have alongside her is Iron Man, which can double the power at its deployed spot. Playing Mystique after this move will duplicate the double power ability and bolster one location.

One can even have Moon Girl in the deck to add more lethality to the deck. This card immediately duplicates the set of cards on reveal. This could double the massive damage caused by Iron Man and Mystique, giving players the flexibility to have any other card in the deck.

Hutch @hutchinson Wong+Mystique+Brood+Silver Surfer=FUN.



Wong+Mystique+Brood+Silver Surfer=FUN.

Marvel Snap is such an unbelievably good card game man. I love it so much.

Marvel Snap allows players to not only engage in battle but also gives them a chance to collect their favorite superhero cards without spending any real-world cash. Countless deck variations can be tested.

Players can also discover many underrated superheroes through the game. Many people play it as a card collection game without bothering much about the battles.

SanchoWest @SanchoWest



Below: I had a close fight on the far right, so my opponent invested heavily on the right, leaving the far left open.

HEIMDALL ftw



I tried to keep my @MARVELSNAP to a thread but Heimdall is one of the most underrated 6 cards. He uses the biforst to shift your cards to the left

Below: I had a close fight on the far right, so my opponent invested heavily on the right, leaving the far left open.

HEIMDALL ftw

Marvel Snap continues to receive constant updates to keep the game fresh. This also leads to changes in the stats, buffs, and minor tweaks in the interplay of the cards. The community is proactive in sharing deck combinations so that players have a clear idea of each card's possible strengths and weaknesses.

