God of War: Are Atreus and Loki the same? Explained

Atreus, the son of Kratos, has been a central character in the God of War series, providing an emotional anchor to the epic storyline that has captivated gamers worldwide. The series follows the journey of Kratos, a Spartan warrior who has become a god, and his son Atreus, as they overcome countless obstacles in a quest for redemption and survival.

In God of War (2018), we are also introduced to the character of Loki, a well-known figure from Norse mythology. As the game progresses, it becomes clear that Atreus and Loki share certain similarities, leading many fans to question whether the two characters might be the same or at least closely related.

With their half-god, half-human nature and connection to Norse mythology, Atreus and Loki are unique characters that add depth and complexity to the God of War series. But are they the same? Let's dive deeper to find out.

Atreus and Loki in God of War (2018): Their connection explored

Who is Atreus?

Atreus is Kratos' son and the deuteragonist of God of War (2018). He is a young boy who accompanies Kratos on his journey to spread the ashes of his deceased wife.

Atreus is depicted as a curious and intelligent boy with a deep interest in Norse mythology, which he often shares with his father. Atreus is half-human and half-god, as his mother was a giant and his father is a Greek god.

Who is Loki?

Loki is a well-known figure in Norse mythology. He is the god of trickery, mischief, and chaos, and is often depicted as a shape-shifter who can take the form of any animal or human.

Loki is also known for his association with giants, as his mother was a giantess. Loki is a complex character in Norse mythology, as he can sometimes be helpful, but also be quite mischievous and even destructive at other times.

Atreus and Loki: Similarities and differences

Atreus and Loki share many similarities, as they are half-human and half-god, with their mothers being giantesses. They are also intelligent and quick-witted, with a talent for languages and a deep interest in Norse mythology. However, there are also distinct differences between the two characters.

Atreus is portrayed as a young boy still learning about the world, while Loki is a mature god who has lived for centuries. Atreus is also much more emotional and vulnerable than Loki, who is often depicted as a stoic and calculating figure.

Atreus' journey throughout the game is focused on growth and self-discovery, while Loki is more concerned with fulfilling his role in the prophecy that will bring about Ragnarok.

Atreus' journey

At the beginning of the game, Atreus is portrayed as a young and curious boy eager to learn more about the world around him. He accompanies his father, Kratos, on a journey to spread the ashes of the latter's deceased wife, Faye, at the peak of the Nine Realms.

Atreus was initially hesitant to take on the journey, as he had never left his home in the woods before, but he quickly proved to be a valuable asset to Kratos. As the journey progresses, Atreus becomes more confident in his abilities and knowledge of Norse mythology.

He can read the runes that Kratos encounters throughout their journey and is often the one who provides the necessary information to solve puzzles and progress through the game. Atreus also discovers that he has a connection to the Jötnar, the giants of Norse mythology, and can communicate with them in their language.

The connection between Atreus and Loki

While Atreus' journey is a central part of the game's storyline, his true identity as Loki has captured the attention of fans. Loki is one of the most well-known figures in Norse mythology, and his reputation as a trickster and a troublemaker precedes him.

In the game, Atreus' connection to Loki is slowly revealed through clues and hints, culminating in the revelation that Atreus was given the name Loki at birth. It was revealed that Atreus' mother was a giantess named Laufey, who had an affair with Odin, the Allfather of the Norse gods.

Odin wanted to use Atreus to fulfill a prophecy, which stated that a child with the blood of gods and giants would bring about Ragnarok, the end of the world. Atreus was revealed to be Loki when he discovered his true identity in the game's final act.

The Jötnar, the giants of Norse mythology, revealed that Atreus was named Loki at birth. They added that Atreus has a pivotal role in the coming of Ragnarok, as he is destined to start the events leading up to the end of the world.

Final thoughts

The reveal that Atreus is Loki is a significant turning point in the narrative of God of War (2018). Although Atreus and Loki share similarities, such as their mixed parentage and talent for language, the two characters also exhibit distinct differences that set them apart.

The game's storyline blends Norse mythology with its unique spin on events, interweaving existing lore with new twists and turns that culminate in the prophesied event of Ragnarok.

Atreus' journey is a crucial element of the plot as he grapples with the revelation of his true identity and his role in shaping the future of the Nine Realms. The reveal adds complexity and depth to both Atreus and Loki, making them stand out as fascinating characters in their own right.

