Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3 on The CW: Release date, what to expect, and more details explored

Superman & Lois season 3, the latest season of the fan-favorite superhero series, is all set to make its return with its upcoming episode 3 this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm CT, exclusively on The CW Network.

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, the series has gained a lot of popularity over the previous two seasons due to its gripping storylines and performances by the lead cast, including Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent / Superman.

Without a shred of a doubt, fans of Superman & Lois have been quite eager to see what the brand new episode of the show's third season has in store for them, especially after Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2, tiled, Uncontrollable Forces, had some pretty emotionally-heavy sets of events, entailing Lois revealing her stage 3 inflammatory cancer diagnosis to the twins.

Without further delay, let's dig deep to find out all about the third episode of the show's season 3, ahead of the new episode's debut on The CW.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3 has been titled, In Cold Blood

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 3 plot explored

Scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, the highly awaited episode 3 of the superhero series' 3rd season has been titled, In Cold Blood. Jai Jamison wrote the episode, while Gregory Smith has served as the director.

The official synopsis for season 3's episode 3, In Cold Blood, released by The CW Channel, reads as follows:

"Lois and Chrissy pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation, against Clark's wishes; Jonathan, Jordan and Nat's attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle; Lana, Sarah and Kyle adjust to their new normal."

The official synopsis provides fans with hints about what to expect from the brand new episode, and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will see a series of riveting and engaging events. It will showcase Chrissy and Lois following the latest lead in the dangerous and complicated Mannheim case, against the wishes of Clark.

The audience will also witness Nat, Jordan and Jonathan ending up in a tricky situation after their attempt to show a kind gesture. The episode will also display Sarah, Lana and Kyle adjusting to their new lives.

Thus, viewers are in for a dramatically woven new episode.

Take a closer look at the Superman & Lois season 3 cast list

The promising cast list for the show's season 3 includes:

Tyler Hoechlin as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman

Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent

Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane

Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent

Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez

Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing

Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons

Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo

Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons

Chad L. Coleman as Bruno Mannheim

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang

Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane

Season 3 of the series was first released on The CW on March 14, 2023. As per the series' official description:

"After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - being working parents in today's society."

Don't forget to catch episode 3 of Superman & Lois season 3, which will air this Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET, on The CW.

