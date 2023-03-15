The premiere episode of Superman & Lois season 3 on the CW was a mixed bag of emotions, with everything about Clark and Louis’ parenthood, personal struggles, relationships, and darkness lurking behind the shadows.

The previous season of the show saw Superman go to war with the supervillains Bizarro and Lt. General Mitch Anderson. The world was almost close to ending, but thankfully Clark saved the day.

This episode of Superman & Lois, titled Closer, was directed by Tom Cavanagh and written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois season 3 episode 1 recap: Is Clark having yet another superhero son?

The episode begins with Louis reminding everyone that it has been 27 days since the world almost got destroyed. This scare just brought people closer together and made them care for each other more. People have stopped taking each other for granted. As for our lead couple, they went overboard on the intimate side, which resulted in Louis getting pregnant. They were skeptical in the beginning but soon decided to welcome their third baby with open arms.

Jonathan and Jordan's 16th birthdays were also celebrated on a small scale. They soon realized that Louis was not pregnant after all. This could be for the best since Clark, aka Superman, was already burdened by two new villains, one of whom is Bruno Mannheim. Mannheim was the leader of Metropolis’ Intergang and responsible for killing John Henry Lyons, who is also the brother of Lois’ doctor on this planet, who is still concerned about what’s causing her pregnancy-like symptoms.

The reason for Louis' symptoms is unknown. Only time will tell the meaning behind it. Meanwhile, Jordan's relationship with Sarah was in jeopardy. She had taken some time off to find herself, and she asked him to respect that. It's really hard for Jordan since being a teenager with superpowers isn't a common phenomenon, especially when your girlfriend knows about it.

Friendship is very important in this world. We are aware of Lana and Chrissy's closeness toward Clark and Lois. They even have an idea about Clark's superpowers, and this could severely shape events in the future. Lana and John Henry could even have a romantic spark.

Lana was previously married to Kyle. It was heartbreaking to see this couple part ways, but it was important for their character development. Moreover, Lana is in a different place in her life where she is thriving. Kyle, on the other hand, has gotten together with Chrissy. Lana isn't aware of this relationship yet.

Natalie and Sam Lane shared a wholesome moment as Sam made a genuine attempt to form a bond. Don't forget that in Natalie's world, Sam was her grandfather. Jordan is training hard to work with his father while Jonathan is enjoying a new path to freedom. The actor, who plays Jonathan Kent, has been replaced with a new one, but his transition has been seamless.

The villains, Mannheim and his partner, Onomatopoeia, are busy with their evil ways. There is something big planned in the Suicide Slums, but the exact agenda hasn't been revealed yet. John Henry Lyons could play a huge part in this incoming war.

This episode of Superman & Lois ends here.

Episode 2 of the current season of Superman & Lois will air on March 21.

