Superman & Lois season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, where to watch, and more

The wait is over, as the first look at Superman & Lois season 3 is here. While most Arrowverse shows are mostly done, The CW is still finding success with Superman & Lois and The Flash. Fans enjoyed the first two seasons of the series featuring Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane in the lead, leading to an inevitable season 3.

This new season will change things a bit as Superman gets a new suit, and the cast has expanded further. They are expected to revisit the storylines that were touched upon in the first two seasons and expand on the narrative by adding another potential child of Clark and Lois to the mix. Fans who were looking forward to the series are in luck, as the first piece of footage is out now.

Superman & Lois season 3 release date and where to watch

Superman & Lois season 3 (Image via DC)

The first season of this Man of Steel-based series premiered on February 23, 2021. The second season premiered pretty quickly, as it came out on January 11, 2022. Season 3 has taken its merry time to come out as it is set for a premiere on Tuesday, March 14, on The CW network. It will then be available to stream on The CW app the very next day.

Superman & Lois season 3 trailer

The trailer above revealed how the focus would shift to saving Lois, who tells her husband,

"I might be pregnant."

Superman and Steel will unite once again to save Lois, while the twins will also pitch in to save their mother.

The CW also revealed additional footage in the following trailer that’s paired up with Gotham Knights:

So, Superman & Lois’ season 3 premiere will also be paired up with Gotham Knights on Tuesday, March 14, during The CW’s “Super Knight” event.

Superman & Lois season 3 cast

Michael Bishop replaces Jordan Elsass (Right) as Jonathan Kent (Image via DC)

As the trailer reveals, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will return as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. The rest of the supporting cast, including Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, and Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, will also be back. Along with the regulars, David Ramsey, aka John Diggle, is also expected to be back in some capacity.

But season 3 will see a big change in the casting of Jonathan Kent, as Jordan Elsass isn’t returning. The actor needed to focus on his mental health, so he was replaced by Michael Bishop.

The plot and synopsis of Superman & Lois season 3

John Diggle in Superman & Lois season 2 (Image via DC)

The second season of The CW’s Superman series ended the show's Bizarro World story while John Diggle returned to approach John Henry Irons, aka Steel, about a character named Bruno Mannheim. Apparently, Mannheim was the one who killed John Henry Irons of this Earth. So, the story is expected to pick up from there.

The synopsis of the series states:

“Season 3 opens weeks after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois.

It continues:

"However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.”

Superman & Lois (Image via DC)

Superman & Lois’ synopsis further states that the Kent boys will find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan discovers what a superhero identity means and Jonathan searches for a purpose beyond the football field.

The synopsis of the show reveals:

"Amid all this upheaval, John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers.

"Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.”

It will be interesting to see which new DC villains Superman will have to take on when season 3 returns on March 14, 2023.

