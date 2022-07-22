"He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet": Clark Kent takes over Twitter after mysterious guy sitting behind Pottinger at Jan 6th hearing goes viral

On Thursday, July 21, the United States House Select Committee hosted their eighth hearing. Despite Donald Trump being the primary focus, an unidentified Clark Kent lookalike stole the show. The man sat behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.

The glasses he wore became a topic of conversation among netizens who could not help but point out the resemblance between him and comic character Superman’s alter-ego.

As a legion of tweets demanded to know the identity of the man, Twitter user Mara (@mara94345) joked how he might be at the event as a journalist for the Daily Planet. As per the DC comics IP, Kent works as a journalist in The Daily Planet newspaper/media outlet in Metropolis.

Mara @mara94345 Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. https://t.co/BtimNE7pCj

According to the still from the C-Span broadcast, the pass around his neck was labeled as, “Witness Access.” While the unidentified person may have been a witness to the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill, he may also have been present to accompany a witness with whom he is personally associated.

Netizens mesmerized by Clark Kent lookalike at recent January 6 hearing

Numerous tweets shared snaps of the hearing broadcast as Mathhew Pottinger testified about the Capitol Riot. Some netizens claimed that they were ‘distracted’ by the Clark Kent lookalike’s appearance. During the hearing and even after it concluded, “Clark Kent” trended on Twitter.

#January6thHearing

This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. #January6thHearing This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. https://t.co/5JDv4RRnfO

HornlessUnicorn @HornlessUnicor4 You know the #January6thHearing is a big deal when Clark Kent of all people is skipping San Diego Comic Con for it. You know the #January6thHearing is a big deal when Clark Kent of all people is skipping San Diego Comic Con for it. https://t.co/o9QSoX2jYQ

emily huckabee @emilyhuckabee I was distracted by Clark Kent.... anything interesting happen at the hearing? I was distracted by Clark Kent.... anything interesting happen at the hearing? https://t.co/P4ATA7vCqS

Anna T Faherty @AnnaTFaherty Can’t help but laugh thinking about how the Clark-Kent-looking guy behind Pottinger is going to walk out of this hearing and find out he’s become a national obsession. #Jan6Hearings Can’t help but laugh thinking about how the Clark-Kent-looking guy behind Pottinger is going to walk out of this hearing and find out he’s become a national obsession. #Jan6Hearings

Maegan @maeganrae



Twitter: Ummm sure but…who is that absolute Clark Kent of a snack behind you. 🥵 #Jan6thCommitteeHearings Pottinger: I was disturbed by what the President tweeted and was worried our foreign enemies may take advantage of our vulnerabilities.Twitter: Ummm sure but…who is that absolute Clark Kent of a snack behind you. Pottinger: I was disturbed by what the President tweeted and was worried our foreign enemies may take advantage of our vulnerabilities. Twitter: Ummm sure but…who is that absolute Clark Kent of a snack behind you. 😍🥵 #Jan6thCommitteeHearings https://t.co/VECvaYRqoo

Heather 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @heatherinthePNW Twitter never agrees on anything.



EVER.

.

.

.

.

Clark Kent enters the chat… 🥵 Twitter never agrees on anything. EVER. ....Clark Kent enters the chat… 🥵 https://t.co/3Gted5r5d9

We Have Problems @falseAberration



It even looks like he's about to do it!



#ClarkKent #Jan6thHearings #Jan6thCommitteeHearings I keep waiting for the guy behind Pottinger to whip off his glasses and tear his shirt open to reveal the S underneath.It even looks like he's about to do it! I keep waiting for the guy behind Pottinger to whip off his glasses and tear his shirt open to reveal the S underneath.It even looks like he's about to do it!#ClarkKent #Jan6thHearings #Jan6thCommitteeHearings https://t.co/DTGtM017iv

Lois Cusick 🇺🇲🇺🇦🌈 @LoisCusick Time to find out who this Clark Kent lookalike is.

#January6thHearing twitter.com/JWButta/status… 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 @JWButta



#January6thHearing Someone get this man a phone booth so that he can save democracy. Someone get this man a phone booth so that he can save democracy.#January6thHearing https://t.co/Yb7ZGtx4jh I had a feeling that this dude might end up trending on Twitter.Time to find out who this Clark Kent lookalike is. I had a feeling that this dude might end up trending on Twitter. 😂 Time to find out who this Clark Kent lookalike is. #January6thHearing twitter.com/JWButta/status…

Meech @MediumSizeMeech THIS is the man y’all calling Clark Kent and going crazy over???? He is just a white man with an astigmatism!!!!! THIS is the man y’all calling Clark Kent and going crazy over???? He is just a white man with an astigmatism!!!!! https://t.co/Fqv3yx9aTp

K'Cee 🌹 @keeping_up_kcee Please tell me the handsome Clark Kent guy isn't a Republican. I need some good news after watching this craziness. Please tell me the handsome Clark Kent guy isn't a Republican. I need some good news after watching this craziness. https://t.co/QPLHYTBZJs

While his identity is still unknown, an alleged contributor for New York Magazine and Huffington Post, Yashar Ali, claimed that the mystery man is not single. Others joked that the man is married to Pulitzer-winning journalist Lois Lane, who is the fictional wife of Kent, aka Superman, in the comics and other adapted media.

Yashar Ali 🐘 @yashar The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single.



That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know! The good looking man sitting behind Pottinger is not single.That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know!

At the same time, a few netizens pointed out how this man garnered the majority of media coverage following the eighth January 6 hearing. Meanwhile, a few individuals did not share the enthusiasm for the Clark Kent lookalike’s appearance and stated how he seemed to be an ordinary attendee with impaired eyesight who required glasses.

Amid a plethora of tweets praising the mysterious man’s looks, some questioned his political affiliation. Pro-democrat and liberal netizens further questioned whether he supported the Republican party. As per the tweet from user @CatLadyCrazy23, there were alleged rumors about the man being accompanied by a blonde lady, who was reportedly a witness in the hearing.

Gov. Kay Ivey's Lil Smith & Wesson @CatLadyCrazy23

That means he's probably a repub & now my heart is breaking.

Why Clark why? You could have been so beautiful. The rumor is Clark Kent walked out with the blonde lady who was a witness.That means he's probably a repub & now my heart is breaking.Why Clark why? You could have been so beautiful. The rumor is Clark Kent walked out with the blonde lady who was a witness. That means he's probably a repub & now my heart is breaking. 😭😾💔Why Clark why? You could have been so beautiful.

Since the broadcast showcased the unidentified man, the term “Clark Kent” has trended on the platform with over 8,000 tweets as of now. However, a portion of these tweets could have also referred to Henry Cavill’s version of the character. As per recent reports, the British star is ready to participate in DCEU films again and will make an appearance at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con.

While the reactions to Kent’s lookalike at the January 6 court proceedings were unexpected, it now remains to be seen whether the individual will return to court for the ninth hearing. There is no doubt that many people will keep their eyes peeled for him to appear on the screen.

