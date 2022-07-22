"He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet": Clark Kent takes over Twitter after mysterious guy sitting behind Pottinger at Jan 6th hearing goes viral

On Thursday, July 21, the United States House Select Committee hosted their eighth hearing. Despite Donald Trump being the primary focus, an unidentified Clark Kent lookalike stole the show. The man sat behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.
The glasses he wore became a topic of conversation among netizens who could not help but point out the resemblance between him and comic character Superman’s alter-ego.
As a legion of tweets demanded to know the identity of the man, Twitter user Mara (@mara94345) joked how he might be at the event as a journalist for the Daily Planet. As per the DC comics IP, Kent works as a journalist in The Daily Planet newspaper/media outlet in Metropolis.
According to the still from the C-Span broadcast, the pass around his neck was labeled as, “Witness Access.” While the unidentified person may have been a witness to the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill, he may also have been present to accompany a witness with whom he is personally associated.
Netizens mesmerized by Clark Kent lookalike at recent January 6 hearing
Numerous tweets shared snaps of the hearing broadcast as Mathhew Pottinger testified about the Capitol Riot. Some netizens claimed that they were ‘distracted’ by the Clark Kent lookalike’s appearance. During the hearing and even after it concluded, “Clark Kent” trended on Twitter.
While his identity is still unknown, an alleged contributor for New York Magazine and Huffington Post, Yashar Ali, claimed that the mystery man is not single. Others joked that the man is married to Pulitzer-winning journalist Lois Lane, who is the fictional wife of Kent, aka Superman, in the comics and other adapted media.
At the same time, a few netizens pointed out how this man garnered the majority of media coverage following the eighth January 6 hearing. Meanwhile, a few individuals did not share the enthusiasm for the Clark Kent lookalike’s appearance and stated how he seemed to be an ordinary attendee with impaired eyesight who required glasses.
Amid a plethora of tweets praising the mysterious man’s looks, some questioned his political affiliation. Pro-democrat and liberal netizens further questioned whether he supported the Republican party. As per the tweet from user @CatLadyCrazy23, there were alleged rumors about the man being accompanied by a blonde lady, who was reportedly a witness in the hearing.
Since the broadcast showcased the unidentified man, the term “Clark Kent” has trended on the platform with over 8,000 tweets as of now. However, a portion of these tweets could have also referred to Henry Cavill’s version of the character. As per recent reports, the British star is ready to participate in DCEU films again and will make an appearance at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con.
While the reactions to Kent’s lookalike at the January 6 court proceedings were unexpected, it now remains to be seen whether the individual will return to court for the ninth hearing. There is no doubt that many people will keep their eyes peeled for him to appear on the screen.