Marvel or DC: Who has the better lineup for 2023?

Both entertainment rivals – Marvel Studios and DC Movies – are busy working on their upcoming projects. They are competing to dish out an attractive line-up of movies and shows for 2023. Fans and movie enthusiasts are also excited to learn more about the best shows.

The Marvel Universe is open to adapting and embracing changes in storylines to come up with fascinating movies and shows. DC is also witnessing a lot of in-house changes that are affecting the upcoming projects. While the latter has more projects lined up, the former has confirmed more shows.

To analyze who among the two has a better line-up, it is important to look into the confirmed projects of both production houses. While DC has nine confirmed projects, Marvel has also announced the release of three movies this year, with six more to be released in the next few years. The release of the 9th project of Marvel depends on its timely completion.

DC projects approved for 2023

Shazam and many DC heroes are hitting theatres in 2023 (Image via Twitter)

It is safe to assume a DC movie or show is coming when its trailers start appearing. However, with internal changes in decision-making, the company is quite unpredictable.

The almost last-minute pulling out of Batgirl and a rapid turn of events on The Man of Steel 2 have put fans on guard. Yet the company's releases are always worth looking out for.

This year, DC has at least 4 movies awaiting release.

Expect Shazam! Fury of The Gods in March and The Flash in June 2023. Blue Beetle is slated for theaters in August while Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom are to hit theaters in December.

There are various shows with upcoming seasons to entertain viewers. Season 9 of the superhero, The Flash, is airing in February. Fans of Superman who are waiting for Superman and Lois Season 3 will get their chance to watch it in mid-March. At the same time, the company will also be airing Gotham Knights Season 1 some time during the year.

Part 2 of Season 4 of both Doom Patrol and Titans will probably be aired sometime this year, though there is no confirmation on the dates.

Viewers may have a longer wait for HBO Max’s Peacemaker and Harley Quinn series, which may materialize in 2023 or move to 2024. The same goes for the fate of the Black Canary movie.

Confirmed Marvel projects slated for 2023

Marvel Cinematic Universe has confirmation of 3 movies for release.

February 2023 will see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit the screens. Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3 is slated for release in May this year, while July will bring the much-awaited The Marvels.

The Guardians movie was supposed to be part of Phase 4 but will now arrive as part of Phase 5. The Marvels is the new title for what was previously named Captain Marvel 2.

The next appearance of Marvel superheroes such as Daredevil, Deadpool, Spiderman, Captain America etc. will have to wait till 2024 to hit the theaters.

On TV and other platforms, Marvel shows to be aired this year start with What if…? season 2. Spring of 2023 will see Secret Invasion arrive while Echo will arrive during the summer of this year. Expect Loki: Season 2 in the summer as well.

Both Ironheart and X-Men ’97 are scheduled for the fall of 2023. The much-awaited Agatha: Coven of Chaos may air in late 2023 or early 2024.

Marvel usually plans release dates based on what else is hitting the screens, including DC movies. Now, with many DC actors moving in to take up roles in MCU projects, the plans, as well as dates, have to be reconsidered.

Poll : 0 votes