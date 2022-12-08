DC's Blue Beetle: Expected Release Date, Cast, What to expect and more

Fans waiting for Blue Beetle can rejoice. Squashing all apprehensions, the DC movie is scheduled for release on August 18, 2023. That's not all. The good news is that movie's release will be in theatres and not on a streaming platform as planned initially. And to add to it all, Xolo Maridueña is set to play the main superhero.

DC's Blue Beetle: Promoted from HBO Max to a theatre release

On December 3, the Twitter handle of James Gunn revealed the poster of Blue Beetle, confirming its release in August 2023 in theatres. It was originally slated to release on HBO Max, Now, as a part of Warner Bros' decision, under CEO David Zaslav, it will be showcased in cinema halls is a welcome choice.

The 14th movie of the DC Extended Universe, Blue Beetle, has Jaime Reyes as the protagonist. Jaime Reyes is the character who develops a strong exoskeleton on his body along with newly gained superpowers after an alien beetle grafts its scarab on him.

There was a lot of anxiety about the movie after the release of both Batgirl and the new Scooby-Doo movie got postponed. Along with these two, Warner Bros. Discovery shelved many other TV shows and movies.

Starting production in May 2022, Blue Beetle went on to wrap up shooting in July.

Writer Dunnet-Alcocer has scripted the movie to represent a Latino family. To highlight it, Mexican actors were cast to guarantee authenticity. The movie is expected to also have dialogues in Spanish with English subtitles.

Angel Manuel Soto is the director for Blue Beetle, and Pawel Pogorzelski is the cinematographer. El Paso, Puerto Rico, and Decatur are among the filming locations.

DC's Blue Beetle: The cast

The lead actor and the main villain (Image via Twitter)

Director Soto claims that Xolo Maridueña was his first choice for the lead role in Blue Beetle. Maridueña's involvement with the movie was confirmed in August 2021. For most of the cast, Soto preferred Latin American actors.

The movie features Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Adriana Barazza, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo in various characters. As for the chief villain, Victoria Kord, veteran actor Susan Sarandon was finalized.

Bruna Marquezine shot to fame with movies like Women in Love (2003) and God Save the King (2018). George Lopez, an award-winning television star and standup comedian, will surely deliver a striking performance.

Senior actor Adriana Barazza, who has Academy nominations for movies such as Amores perros and Babel, features in a significant role. Susan Sarandon, of Dead Man Walking fame, replaced Sharon Stone to play Victoria Kord.

HBO is a popular medium for streaming shows, but theatre releases are a level-up. Since this movie's hall-release was decided, the budget and overall production treatment have also been upgraded.

