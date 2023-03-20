Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2 on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more

Superman & Lois season 3 will air on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, on The CW. The show is based on DC Characters Superman/Clark Kent and his partner Lois Lane. It stars Tyler Hoechlin as Kal-El/Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass & Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons/The Stranger and several others.

Below are the air timings across several time zones.

Pacific Time (PT) – 5:00 p.m

Central Time (CT) – 7:00 p.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 8:00 p.m

United Kingdom (GMT) – 01:00 a.m

Central Europe (CET) – 02:00 a.m

What to expect from Superman & Lois season 3 episode 2?

The upcoming episode of Superman & Lois is titled Uncontrollable Forces. Here is the official preview of the show released by The CW.

In the above video, we learn that Superman's worst nightmare has come true. Lois, on the other hand, wants to confront Leslie Larr. The former knows Leslie Larr has been involved in some kind of shady business and was hell-bent on exposing her.

Lana, Kyle and Sarah decide to help General Lane. They want to ensure the safety of the world and are willing to put their own lives at risk in order to do so. They want to put an end to Leslie's evil plot.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Clark and Chrissy notice a small crack in Lois' game face; Sarah and Jordan have an awkward encounter; Lana receives a panicked phone call."

The episode is directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and is written by Katie Aldrin.

What happened in the last episode of Superman & Lois?

Clark and Lois are settling into a quiet life where they work in the Smallville Gazette, enjoying each other's company. One fine day, Lois learns of a huge threat looming over her family. Chrissy finds it hard to balance her new love interest and her friendship with Lois.

John Henry is tormented by his look-alike's past, resulting in unfortunate outcomes for him and Natalie. Lana Lang and Kyle have redefined their family after their separation, while Sarah and Jordan are now just friends.

General Samuel Lane is back at the Department of Defense and is aware that he cannot depend on anyone else to work with Superman. But he gets into a disagreement with his grandson, Jordan, knowing he must use him.

What is Superman & Lois about?

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois sees Clark Kent/Superman, the planet's greatest superhero, and Lois Lane, a world-renowned journalist residing in Smallville with their twin sons Jonathan and Jordan Kent.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, the world's most famous superhero and comic books' most famous journalist come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - being working parents in today's society."

Executive producers of the show include David Madden, Geoff Johns, Kristi Korzec, Sarah Schechter, Lee Toland Krieger, Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti, and Brent Fletcher. Its music has been helmed by Dan Romer. The majority of the filming took place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The ongoing season will consist of 13 episodes.

Superman & Lois season 3 will air on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW.

