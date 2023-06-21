Final Fantasy XVI settings you need to change before playing

Final Fantasy XVI finally arrives on June 22, 2023, after a long wait and much excitement. With some players having already experienced the demo, many believe the title could be a contender for game of the year. However, if you're looking forward to traversing the world of Valisthea, it is crucial that you set the best settings before playing.
In this article, we'll be going over the best Final Fantasy XVI settings to significantly improve your experience.
Best Final Fantasy XVI settings: Gameplay Focus, Camera Settings, Graphics Settings, and more
Gameplay Focus
When starting off your journey in Final Fantasy XVI, you'll have two options that will determine how the game plays out in its entirety. Therefore, choose your preferred mode carefully:
- Story Focused: It will include exclusive aspects to make the game easier, like auto-dodging or performing auto-abilities. This way, you don't have to micromanage your cooldowns or worry about getting hit. It's pretty fantastic for anyone who just wants to enjoy the story and isn't comfortable with action games.
- Action Focused: The difficulty is the same as the previous option, but you won't get all those crucial aspects to make the gameplay fairly easy.
Game Settings
- Wireless Controller Vibration: Off
- Target Lock: Toggle (the target lock is set to Hold by default, and it's quite uncomfortable on the hands when there are so many inputs during combat)
Camera Settings
- Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal): 2
- Camera Sensitivity (Vertical): 2
- Invert Horizontal: Off
- Invert Vertical: Off
- Invert Horizontal (World Map): Off
- Invert Vertical (World Map): Off
- Target Follow: On (the camera tracks your enemy when they go off-screen)
Graphics Settings
- Screen Brightness: Your preference
- Game Performance: Frame Rate (the combat will be as smooth as possible)
Sound Settings
There is no requirement to change the sound on Final Fantasy XVI, as this is entirely up to your preference. However, the Master Volume can be a little loud for some. Hence, you might want to lower it a bit.
Language Settings
- Text Language: Your preference
- Voice-over Language: Your preference
- Subtitles: On
- Subtitle Size: Medium
- Subtitle Background: Off
- Speaker Name: Off
If you do not want to be spoiled, ensure that you disable Speaker Name. Some of the dialogue will come from characters you have not yet met in a story, which might ruin your surprise in Final Fantasy XVI.
Visual Alerts
The Visual Alerts on either side of the screen convey audio information visually. You will be able to determine the type of sounds coming from each direction as a result. Following are the three colors used for Visual alerts:
- Red: Music
- Green: Sound Effects
- Blue: Voices
Controller Layout
By default, the Wireless Controller Layout is set to Type A on Final Fantasy XVI. However, it's highly recommended that you change it to Type C if you plan on mastering the combat mechanics and doing the endgame content.
- Cycle Eikons: Triangle
- Eikonic Feat: Circle
- Melee Attack: Square
- Jump: Cross
- Ready Eikonic Abilities (Hold): R2
- Evade: R1
- Lock On: L2
- Magic: L1
- Use Shortcuts & Pet Commands: Up, Down, and Right buttons (Directional Pad)
- Cycle Shortcuts & Pet Commands: Left button (Directional Pad)
- Move: Left Stick
- Animal Instinct (Hold): L3
- Camera: R
- Reset Camera/Cycle Target (When Locked On): R3
- Limit Break: L3 + R3
- Taunt: R2 + Touchpad
- Main Menu: Options button
Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5, and the majority of its settings will be up to your personal preference. However, some of them need to be altered to have a better experience.
