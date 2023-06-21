Final Fantasy XVI settings you need to change before playing

Final Fantasy XVI finally arrives on June 22, 2023, after a long wait and much excitement. With some players having already experienced the demo, many believe the title could be a contender for game of the year. However, if you're looking forward to traversing the world of Valisthea, it is crucial that you set the best settings before playing.

In this article, we'll be going over the best Final Fantasy XVI settings to significantly improve your experience.

Best Final Fantasy XVI settings: Gameplay Focus, Camera Settings, Graphics Settings, and more

Gameplay Focus

When starting off your journey in Final Fantasy XVI, you'll have two options that will determine how the game plays out in its entirety. Therefore, choose your preferred mode carefully:

Story Focused: It will include exclusive aspects to make the game easier, like auto-dodging or performing auto-abilities . This way, you don't have to micromanage your cooldowns or worry about getting hit. It's pretty fantastic for anyone who just wants to enjoy the story and isn't comfortable with action games.

It will include exclusive aspects to make the game easier, like auto-dodging or performing auto-abilities This way, you don't have to micromanage your cooldowns or worry about getting hit. It's pretty fantastic for anyone who just wants to enjoy the story and isn't comfortable with action games. Action Focused: The difficulty is the same as the previous option, but you won't get all those crucial aspects to make the gameplay fairly easy.

Game Settings

Wireless Controller Vibration : Off

: Off Target Lock: Toggle (the target lock is set to Hold by default, and it's quite uncomfortable on the hands when there are so many inputs during combat)

Camera Settings

Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) : 2

: 2 Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) : 2

: 2 Invert Horizontal : Off

: Off Invert Vertical : Off

: Off Invert Horizontal (World Map) : Off

: Off Invert Vertical (World Map) : Off

: Off Target Follow: On (the camera tracks your enemy when they go off-screen)

Graphics Settings

Screen Brightness : Your preference

: Your preference Game Performance: Frame Rate (the combat will be as smooth as possible)

Sound Settings

There is no requirement to change the sound on Final Fantasy XVI, as this is entirely up to your preference. However, the Master Volume can be a little loud for some. Hence, you might want to lower it a bit.

Language Settings

Text Language : Your preference

: Your preference Voice-over Language : Your preference

: Your preference Subtitles : On

: On Subtitle Size : Medium

: Medium Subtitle Background : Off

: Off Speaker Name: Off

If you do not want to be spoiled, ensure that you disable Speaker Name. Some of the dialogue will come from characters you have not yet met in a story, which might ruin your surprise in Final Fantasy XVI.

Visual Alerts

The Visual Alerts on either side of the screen convey audio information visually. You will be able to determine the type of sounds coming from each direction as a result. Following are the three colors used for Visual alerts:

Red : Music

: Music Green : Sound Effects

: Sound Effects Blue: Voices

Controller Layout

By default, the Wireless Controller Layout is set to Type A on Final Fantasy XVI. However, it's highly recommended that you change it to Type C if you plan on mastering the combat mechanics and doing the endgame content.

Cycle Eikons : Triangle

: Triangle Eikonic Feat : Circle

: Circle Melee Attack : Square

: Square Jump : Cross

: Cross Ready Eikonic Abilities (Hold) : R2

: R2 Evade : R1

: R1 Lock On : L2

: L2 Magic : L1

: L1 Use Shortcuts & Pet Commands : Up, Down, and Right buttons (Directional Pad)

: Up, Down, and Right buttons (Directional Pad) Cycle Shortcuts & Pet Commands : Left button (Directional Pad)

: Left button (Directional Pad) Move : Left Stick

: Left Stick Animal Instinct (Hold) : L3

: L3 Camera : R

: R Reset Camera/Cycle Target (When Locked On) : R3

: R3 Limit Break : L3 + R3

: L3 + R3 Taunt : R2 + Touchpad

: R2 + Touchpad Main Menu: Options button

Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5, and the majority of its settings will be up to your personal preference. However, some of them need to be altered to have a better experience.

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides related to Final Fantasy XVI.

Poll : 0 votes