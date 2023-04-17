Games offer many unique and quirky mechanics in the form of minigames that often make them memorable. Cooking is one such rare feature presented as a full-fledged minigame that is integral to the game world. Some notable titles that feature cooking in a small way are Final Fantasy XV, Genshin Impact, and Zelda Breath of the Wild.

However, there are some games that go a bit further and incorporate a minigame around cooking alone or add flashy cutscenes to signify the importance of the task. The entries on this list are not primarily cooking games but merely feature cooking as a fleshed-out gameplay mechanic that allures players to keep partaking in it.

Like a Dragon: Ishin and four other games with great cooking minigames

1) Like a Dragon: Ishin

The Yakuza series is synonymous with myriad quirky minigames oozing a unique charm. The same is the case with Like a Dragon: Ishin, which comprises a cooking minigame for fans to delve into. Like a Dragon: Ishin presents many dishes for players to prepare like Homemade Pickles, Hearty Miso Soup, Healthy Omusubi, and several others.

Players must time the buttons to properly chop the ingredients. The minigames keep varying and require one to keep the stove burning, pour the necessary oils while keeping an eye on the meter to the left, and more. Engaging in the cooking minigame frequently rewards players with certain reputation points called virtue and an increased reputation with Haruka.

2) Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 3 is one of the most endearing RPGs owing to the inclusion of popular Disney and Pixar characters like Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Uncle Scrooge, Goofy, and many others.

Players take control of Sora, who is on a quest to thwart an evil faction from taking over the universe. The cooking minigame is likely to distract Ratatouille fans from its adorable cooking companion Remy.

Uncle Scrooge introduces the player to a cafe called Le Grand Bistrot. They can choose from a variety of recipes, while Remy the Mouse guides Sora akin to the aforementioned animated movie, while the players must break eggs, chop down the desired vegetables, and more to cook the perfect dish.

3) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a remake of the original, which was released way back in 2006 on Nintendo DS. Like the original, this remake features a quirky cooking minigame wherein players must cook Poffins, which are a form of snack that can be fed to the Pokemon.

One must use berries to cook Poffins. The minigame comprises rotating the batter in a circular motion using the controller's joystick while ensuring that it doesn't fall out of the container. This might seem easier, but it is difficult to master since it requires the precise motion of the joystick to acquire an edible snack.

4) Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World features a sprawling world with a variety of creatures to hunt. Players must consume the right kind of food to gain various buffs in Monster Hunter: World and boost their stats. The game offers a slew of ingredients categorized into meat, fish, vegetables, and drinks.

Players must select the appropriate ingredients to cook the desired meal, which in turn offers benefits in the form of food skills. Consuming cooked food grants health and stamina bonuses along with attack buffs and elemental resistances. The food ordering from the canteen is presented as flashy cutscenes wherein the chef cats stylishly work on the ingredients.

5) Patapon 2 remastered

Patapon 2 remastered is a unique rhythm game wherein Patapons are fictional species that respond to drum sounds. Patapons also have a plethora of skills and abilities that players can leverage to fight enemies and successfully complete the levels in this stylized side scroller. It also comprises of a cooking minigame that they can partake in and acquire stew.

The cooking minigame involves completing multiple levels with Rah Gashapon, a chef Patapon who chops down the vegetables tossed around in a cooking pot. The successful completion of this minigame is signified by the final ingredient emerging out of its mouth. While the art style and side-scrolling perspective may not jive well with many, Patapon 2 remastered is a unique experience in itself.

If one wishes to merely experience toned-down cooking mechanics, they can check out Genshin Impact, Sons of the Forest, and Minecraft. Those playing Sons of the Forest can refer to this guide on how to deal with hunger in this survival horror game.

