How to get the Robust Statue in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Players can indulge in Animal Crossing New Horizons for a long time and still discover new things. The Robust Statue is one of many such rare items found in the life-sim game from Nintendo. It can help lend an aura of aesthetics to the player's home or any place they wish to decorate it with. But how do they acquire one in the first place?

Furthermore, like many art items in the game, it can have fake copies as well. This guide details how players can get their hands on this art piece and spot the fake one.

Buy the Robust Statue from Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler in Animal Crossing New Horizons

This is a shop owned by Redd the Fox, an iconic NPC in the series' history. In Animal Crossing New Horizons, his shop is inside a small ship. It can spawn on the northern coast of the island players set their home in. Once it appears, they can visit it to buy art, furniture, and other such items.

For those having trouble finding Redd, they may have to complete certain objectives. This includes donating at least 60 items, such as fossils, insects, etc, to the museum's curator Blathers the Owl. Following a warning from the beloved character Isabelle about a suspicious seller, Redd should appear on the map eventually.

His wares are random as well, so players may have to visit him a few times to see what's new. Coming back to the main topic at hand, the Robust Statue is quite easy to spot. It is a large marble statue of a man holding a discus in a throwing position. It has a buying price of 4,980 Bells, making it an expensive purchase. The selling price is 1,245 Bells, so players should avoid selling it.

The Robust Statue can have fake variants in Animal Crossing New Horizons, which can be on sale at Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler. Spotting the imitation is a piece of cake as well, as the fake sculpture will have a watch on the wrist of the arm holding the discus while the real one doesn't. Now that players know how to avoid being swindled when buying the Robust Statue, they can go ahead and buy the real one.

Besides selling, it can be donated to the museum as well, where it will be assigned as an art piece and labeled with an appropriate description detailing its ancient Roman history.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.