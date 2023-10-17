Basic Painting Animal Crossing New Horizons (ACNH) guide

Animal Crossing New Horizons continues to be popular among Nintendo Switch fans. One of the key reasons is the variety of customization with regard to the character and home spaces. From pots and accessories to live insects and paintings, players can decorate their houses as desired. On that note, there is a sizable list of colorful paintings to adorn your home.

There are a few ways players can go around acquiring paintings in the game.

Animal Crossing New Horizons (ACNH) painting list

This is one of many detailed paintings in Animal Crossing New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Paintings (or Art) in Animal Crossing New Horizons can be decorated on walls. These feature a variety of subjects and objects, so players have many choices. There are a total of 30 paintings in the game:

Basic Painting

Mysterious Painting

Worthy Painting

Moody Painting

Flowery Painting

Warm Painting

Amazing Painting

Detailed Painting

Nice Painting

Perfect Painting

Famous Painting

Wistful Painting

Jolly Painting

Dynamic Painting

Common Painting

Quaint Painting

Scenic Painting

Proper Painting

Wild Painting

Right Half Scary Painting

Calm Painting

Graceful Painting

Solemn Painting

Serene Painting

Academic Painting

Sinking Painting

Moving Painting

Wild Painting

Left Half Twinkling Painting

Glowing Painting

The Basic Painting is one of many inclusions based on real-life art pieces. These can be purchased from Redd's Treasure Trawler, a rare merchant that can pop up on your island.

How to find Redd?

Redd is one of the many bizarre NPCs of Animal Crossing New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Redd is a fox villager, a mainstay of the Animal Crossing series. He makes a return to New Horizons as well, this time in a ship docked at the north side of the map. Players will need to talk to the museum curator, the owl named Blathers, to have Redd show up. This is accomplished by making at least 60 donations to the museum in the form of fish, insects, or fossils.

After a warning from another villager, Isabelle, about fraudulent artwork sellers, Redd will appear on the island. His merchandise is inside a ship ship. Alternately, time traveling works too. Once accessible, board it to enter a shady shop full of goodies to buy. These often include artwork, statues, and furniture. Once a day, players will be able to buy from one of four paintings on sale.

That said, there is a chance of a painting being fake. Not every painting has a fake counterpart, but there are many counterfeit ones. At first glance, it can be hard to discern between real and fake, but once players know a few signifiers, it's easy to avoid being scammed by Redd.

How to tell whether Basic Painting ACNH is real or fake?

Expand Tweet

The Basic Painting is one of many catchy artworks in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Here are the details:

Artwork Title: "The Blue Boy"

Artist: Thomas Gainsborough

Museum Description: Gainsborough was known for his innovative use of colors in traditional portraits like this one. Although he preferred painting landscapes, his portraits would be the defining work of his career

Based on a real-life artwork, the painting features a young man in blue garments. There are real and fake versions of this art as well. The real one will feature the boy with short hair and only small bangs on his forehead, while the imitation will have his whole forehead covered by hair.

That's all players need to know about paintings, including the Basic Painting in Animal Crossing New Horizons.