5 games like Starfield on the Nintendo Switch

The launch of Starfield on PC and Xbox has introduced the gaming community to a new world of sci-fi wonder and action. However, due to its exclusivity, players on other platforms cannot enjoy it. Nintendo fans are especially missing out since the massive open-world RPG from Bethesda Game Studios seems infeasible on the popular handheld hybrid console from a technical standpoint.

Fortunately, Nintendo users can enjoy other similar experiences on the platform as there are a handful of games that fit the sci-fi, open-world, and RPG categories that Starfield is a part of.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best games that will scratch your Starfield itch on the Nintendo Switch

1) The Outer Worlds

Originally released in 2019, The Outer Worlds is more or less Starfield without the free-form space exploration and ship customization. It is even developed by Obsidian Entertainment, who has worked on past Bethesda titles like Fallout New Vegas. As a stranger in the Halcyon colony, you must unravel a deep conspiracy that threatens the existence of its denizens.

The Outer Worlds is a full-fledged action RPG in the vein of Fallout, as you explore various areas, fight bandits, and talk to a personable cast of characters. Customize and mold your avatar as desired to tackle any scenario using a variety of gear and weapons.

With numerous choices to make and resounding consequences to face, The Outer Worlds is the best Starfield alternative on the Nintendo Switch.

2) No Man's Sky

While No Man's Sky may not be an RPG, it is as much of a space-faring exploration game as Starfield is. Developer Hello Games has come a long way from the title's disastrous launch in 2016. With countless free updates and expansions, the game is now unrecognizable from its early days.

As a space explorer in No Man’s Sky, you will navigate across countless planets, star systems, and more in your spaceship. In fact, you are free to tackle objectives as desired, whether it is exploring uncharted depths of space or following the story. The Nintendo Switch rendition is the complete package in that regard.

With all content up to the latest patches accounted for, No Man's Sky is a solid space exploration game to dive into while on the go.

3) Everspace: Stellar Edition

If you are only intrigued by the dogfights of Starfield across vast stretches of space, you should check out Everspace. Unlike games such as No Man's Sky or Elite Dangerous, which also feature similar combat, this title is a roguelite. You must pilot your spaceship through challenging sectors against hostile forces, and collect loot and resources to upgrade the ship.

The combat is fast and fluid but also challenging. Maneuvering the ship effectively to counterattack is the key to survival, but you should expect to die a fair bit as you come to grips with controls. With perks to invest in at the end of every run, those looking for something different while still familiar will be satisfied.

4) Outer Wilds

If you’re looking for a relatively quirky experience, Outer Wilds might do the job. Not to be confused with The Outer Worlds, Mobius Digital's exploration puzzle adventure might be the most memorable of all the games on this list.

As a member of the Outer Wilds space program, you find yourself within a solar system that has been caught in a time loop. Discovering the cause of this time loop forms the basis of the game.

You must explore the system in your spaceship and unravel mysteries across planets by solving puzzles and deciphering alien text in ancient ruins. This title can be considered roguelite in a sense, as death sends you back to the start of the loop.

With creative brainteasers around every corner, Outer Wilds' sense of discovery and genius is unparalleled.

5) Subnautica

Want to know what it’s like to explore an alien planet covered in water? Subnautica is here to answer that question. After crashlanding onto an uncharted planet, you must brave its marine dangers while trying to find your way back home. This blue world is full of wonders, both awe-inspiring and terrifying. You will have to gather resources, fight hostile fauna, and craft complex contraptions to aid your ventures.

Simply put, Subnautica is Minecraft but underwater. It is replete with bizarre aquatic lifeforms and remnants of alien civilization. The sense of immersion is unrivaled, as the game will certainly cause thalassophobes to quiver in their boots.

Developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment certainly created a genre-defining open-world survival game that is a must-play for any sci-fi enthusiast, including Starfield fans.