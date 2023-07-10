5 rarest things in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky features exploration of vast galaxies, allowing you to live out your fantasies of traveling through space and discovering endless wonders beyond the stars. In a game world that is so massive, you are bound to find new things everywhere during your travels. Some objects of interest can be found in multiple places, while some only exist in certain pockets of the universe.

There are a few objects that are so rare that you may barely see them during your adventures, if at all. Actively searching for these hard-to-find items can be a frustrating endeavor, but it's certainly gratifying once you succeed in finding one.

These are the rarest things that you should keep an eye out for when you journey in the sprawling galaxies in No man's Sky.

What are the rarest things in No Man's Sky

1) Squid ships

Space ships are very important in No Man's Sky. There are different types available, from those that are dedicated for transporting cargo or people, to ones that are made for fighting. You will see many ships in the entire galaxy, but there are certain types that are difficult to find, and none is more rare than the Squid-shaped ship.

In fact, you can play the game for hours upon hours and still not come across one of these exotic spacecrafts. Finding one and flying around in it is certainly an achievement. You will certainly be the envy of everyone else once you are able to get in the cockpit of one of these coveted ships.

2) S-class Royal Multi-tool

Your Multi-tool is essential in your travels across the galaxies. It serves as your weapon for fighting off the more vicious creatures in the universe, and it is also used for mining resources. You start out the game with one and it is possible to acquire more as a reward for helping NPC's or it can be bought from stores. The Multi-tool itself is not rare, but there are certain types that are hard to find.

The one that is the hardest to find in No Man's Sky is the S-class Royal Multi-tool. It does the job of two, being a fantastic weapon and a great mining equipment, very well. Simply finding these Multi-tools is a challenge and will likely require you to look in many different locations.

3) Greater Mushroom Beetles

You will encounter plenty of organic life during your travels. There are a plethora of different land, sea, and air creatures that inhabit the different planets in No Man's Sky. Some of them are located in several places and you will easily get familiar with these incredible wild animals. However, some creatures are quite rare and can only be found in isolated areas.

The rarest of these animals is the Greater Mushroom Beetle. As the name suggests, these are insects that have mushrooms sticking out of their back. They should not be confused with a Lesser Mushroom Beetle, whose mushroom does not have a stem. Both are quite rare, but the greater variant is even harder to find.

4) Floating Mutant Plant

The game does a great job of simulating a living, breathing world with functioning eco-systems. Just like animals, there are various plants that can be found in different planets in No Man's Sky to truly capture how natural habitats are like. Similar to fauna, there are also some types of flora that are very difficult to find.

The rarest type of plant that you can stumble across during your adventures in No Man's Sky is the floating variant of the Mutant Plant. These literally float in the middle of the air and may even look like an animal from afar. You can harvest Sulphurine from these, should you come across one.

5) Earth-like paradise planet

There are plenty of different planets with that you can land on in No Man's Sky. They have different biomes or environments that have unique characteristics and contain different types of flora, fauna, and other resources. These make the planets worth exploring and if you find that you like it enough, you can even build a home base there.

Some of these planets can be a bit chaotic and uninhabitable unless you do some cleaning up yourself; even then, you need to watch out for weather events. However, there are a few earth-like planets that have blue skies and lush greenery that you can find across the universe. These paradise planets are quite difficult to find, but are worth settling in on if you want something that reminds you of home.

These are the rarest things in No Man's Sky but do not get frustrated if you cannot find them. The in-game universe is vast, so there are a plethora of things to discover. It is perfectly okay for you to find something that you like over rare items.

