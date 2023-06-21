How to quickly reach the center of the galaxy in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is a fun-filled game full of adventure and exploration. It has over 18 quintillion planets that are procedurally generated. These planets are distributed randomly in countless star systems, and just like the Euclid Galaxy, which is your home galaxy, there are 257 others in No Man's Sky. There are 256 that you can easily access, while the 257th is a hidden galaxy.

In this article, you will learn about all the ways in which you can reach the center of any galaxy.

How to reach the center of the galaxy in No Man's Sky?

Following the storyline

There are three possible endings to the storyline of No Man's Sky. One of them is reaching the center of the galaxy. Once you reach this point in the game, you will be taken to the next galaxy after Euclid, the Hilbert Dimension.

Going through black holes

This is not a resource-friendly method to reach the center of the galaxy in No Man's Sky. First, it will not take you directly to the center but will help cover a vast distance that would not be possible by normal warping through space.

Secondly, going through black holes will completely destroy all technology modules installed in your Exosuit, multitool, and starship. Avoid using your main multitool and starship while going through a black hole.

Black holes will quickly take you closer to the center of your galaxy, but they come at a huge cost in terms of time and resources spent repairing your damaged technology modules.

Using specific portals

Every star system in No Man's Sky has a unique address denoted by 12 glyphs. Thanks to a generous community, the addresses of the systems close to the centers of most galaxies are known. You can join the official No Man’s Sky Discord server if you need glyphs for a specific star system.

Follow the steps below to use unique glyph addresses:

Locate a portal on your planet. You can do this using a Planetary chart that you can buy from the cartographer on any Space Station

Once you scan your system using the chart, you will be shown a monolith. Interact with this monolith and go to the portal that it reveals to you

You will have to enter the glyphs and go through the portal. You will be taken to a planet that lies in a star system close to the center of the galaxy

Warping indefinitely until you reach your destination

This method works but is highly inefficient and time-consuming. It requires you to constantly warp from one star system to another, inching closer to the galactic core. It is painfully slow and requires plenty of resources, like hyperdrive fuel and time. Even though the method works, we do not recommend following it.

Seeking your friend’s help

Taking help from a friend with a base set up in a star system close to the galaxy's center is the most convenient method of reaching the galactic core. To make use of this method, follow the steps below:

Enable multiplayer so that you can join your friend’s session

Ask your friend to travel to the specific base in question

If you are in the game already, go to your menu and click on "Quit to Mode Select"

Then click on multiplayer and join your friend’s session

