No Man's Sky guide: How to begin Expedition 10 Singularity

Singularity is the tenth iteration of community expeditions in No Man's Sky. It commenced on June 7, 2023, and will end in about four weeks. The community expeditions usually stretch over six weeks. So, if you start with Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky, you will have ample time.

In Singularity, you can unravel the mysteries associated with the harmonic camps and how artificial intelligence came into existence. The Interceptor update introduced a four-fold tale in which the Singularity expedition comes in second.

In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about Expedition 10: Singularity in No Man's Sky.

How to initiate the first milestone of Phase 1: They Hear Us of Expedition 10 Singularity in No Man's Sky

The instructions given below will get you started with Singularity:

You must create a new save file in No Man's Sky

When you enter the main menu, you will see a new game mode called "Community Expedition." You need to click on this to enroll yourself in the current expedition.

Once you do that, you will be greeted by a bright white screen. Press and hold on the letter E on your keyboard or a corresponding button on your controller of choice to initialize the expedition

You will be taken to a Corrupted Sentinel planet, spawning in a Harmonic camp. This is where you will be able to complete your first milestone.

You must collect the Harmonic scraps kept on wheelbarrows at this location. In addition to this, you will have to decrypt a message from the nearby Autophagy. This will give you clues to progress onto the following missions in this phase.

You can also find yourself a new multitool here; if you are lucky, it will be of good quality.

Doing these few tasks will complete the first milestone of Phase 1 of Expedition 10: Singularity. You will have to go to the main menu, and in the Expedition tab, you can collect your rewards for whatever milestone you complete.

You will be awarded Hermetic Seal Plans and a Crystallised Heart for completing the first milestone in No Man's Sky. There are rewards for every milestone in the expedition and for completing every phase. The rewards that you will get at the end of each phase are as follows:

Wayfarer's Helm

Construct Customization Set

Posters from Atlas, Construct, and Atlantid

Living Fragment decorative item for your bases

A discordant trail for your jetpack

Crimson trail for your freighter

Schematic for a Geometric Cape

