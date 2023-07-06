The ships are a major part of No Man's Sky, as the game revolves around discovery and its fun spaceship fights. Having different types of ships at your disposal is a must, as you will need them to fight, gather materials, and explore the darkness of space. A recent patch added two new ships into the game known as the Solar and Salvage ships.

Additionally, understanding and learning more about the ships that you use can significantly affect your resource management and their practical uses. With that said, if you want to learn more about the best ships in No Man's Sky, here are the top five ship types.

What are the top 5 ship types in No Man's Sky?

5) Solar Ships

These ships are relatively new and were introduced with the Outlaw update, released on April 14, 2022. Solar Ships in No Man's Sky have unique shapes and colors you can immediately distinguish. Additionally, they have the same power damage output as the living ships. However, Solar Ships' shield strength and hyperdrive bonuses are significantly lower. Although, it is a must-have if you like more speed than any other ship.

Each solar ship is equipped with a Vesper sail, which increases its pulse drive efficiency. They also have the best pull speed and performance stock of any ship type without upgrades in the game.

4) Explorers

These ships have a high hyperdrive bonus that enables you to travel much further and explore the vast No Man's Sky universe quicker, hence the name Explorer. They also cost 12.5 percent at launch, but installing a launch system recharger is advisable.

These explorers are great if your main focus is exploration, as these ships, when fully upgraded, can warp a thousand light-years in a single jump. Having these ships are a must-have if your niche is to travel and explore a lot of planets and galaxies

3) Exotic Ships

Exotic ships are considered to be sports cars but in space. Not only are Exotic ships good-looking, but they also have the same maneuverability as a fighter. The downside of these ships is that they are incredibly hard to find, but it is worth it once you get your hands on them, despite their small inventory space.

Exotic ships are S-class ships in No Man's Sky and will have damage, strength, and hyperdrive bonuses. Additionally, these ships spawn in random locations but mainly in rich economic systems, appearing only 1 to 2 percent of the time. Having these ships can be a staple as these are considered to be luxury ships that have multiple uses.

2) Living Ships

These ships are very different from the other ship types because they mostly utilize living technology. They have the same stats as fighters, with a high damage bonus and maneuverability. They can also have numerous tech attachments that increase your damage output and hyperdrive range. That is why having this ship is a must, with its many ways to take advantage of its bonuses.

However, acquiring these ships can be challenging and may take some time. Your first step in obtaining this ship is getting your hand on a void egg, which can be purchased from the Quicksilver synthesizer. Besides, it is wise to treat them as living objects, hence the living ship. Depending on their star system, these ships can also change their color without upgrades.

1) Fighter

Fighter ships in No Man's Sky have a high damage bonus that can help you in space dogfights. Also, they are more agile, allowing them to maneuver around easily compared to other ships. However, they can be costly by 25 percent on bench launch. But installing a launch system recharger can significantly help you in the long run.

These ships are the best you can have in the game because they are the most accessible and can be acquired with little waiting time and work. Having these ships at your disposal can help you in space combat, knowing that these ships can handle five to six enemy fighters at once.

No Man's Sky is available on Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC, PS4, PS5, Mac, and Nintendo Switch. With this list, you can now choose the best ship for yourself, allowing you to explore and conquer the deep space of No Man's Sky universe.

