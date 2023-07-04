Top 5 multi-tool weapons in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky presents an expansive universe. Players can pilot their favorite starship to explore space or collect various resources to upgrade their equipment. One can even invest countless hours in base management and building creative structures. This space title can pit players against some relentless creatures and Sentinels.

One can rely on multi-tool weapons to fend off the perils encountered in the vast world of No Man’s Sky. While most are robust, some weapons are superior to others. Players can benefit from this list of multi-tool weapons that should prove effective in all combat scenarios.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best multi-tool weapons in No Man's Sky?

1) Scatter Blaster

The Scatter Blaster is an ideal close-range weapon in No Man's Sky and works similarly to a shotgun. It is particularly useful when ambushed by aggressive creatures while exploring the planets and mining resources.

Furthermore, it deals significant damage to Sentinels. Thus, players must consider upgrading this weapon. However, the Scatter Blaster is not suitable for long-range combat.

One must stay mobile to escape enemies or reduce the distance between them and their target to deliver maximum damage. Players willing to sacrifice range can benefit from the Scatter Blaster’s damage capability alone.

2) Blaze Javelin

Blaze Javelin works like a sniper rifle (Image via No Man's Sky)

Blaze Javelin is another robust multi-tool weapon in No Man's Sky that enables one to effectively decimate foes. Players can fire charged shots at their targets to deal enormous damage.

The more a player charges the shot, the better the damage dealt. However, one must ensure they are at a safe distance from enemies as it takes a while to fire charged shots.

Players who opt for this weapon can apply the Mass Accelerator upgrade to further increase its damage. One can even try the Waveform Oscillator upgrade to inflict a stunning effect on their adversaries.

3) Pulse Spitter

The Pulse Splitter is great for players looking for a faster multi-tool weapon. It can be compared to a machine gun, as it holds many rounds and rapidly fires a barrage of shots. Handling this weapon may take some practice owing to its high recoil.

Players accustomed to it can opt for upgrades like the Impact Igniter. It enables the projectiles to inflict fire on the target, resulting in significant burn damage over time.

Those looking to increase its rounds capacity can opt for the Amplified Cartridges upgrade. Players also have the option to make the rounds bounce off the surfaces with the help of the Pulse Splitter Ricochet Module.

4) Neutron Canon

The Neutron Canon is a great alternative for those who like the Scatter Blast but want a weapon with multiple firing modes. It can be used as a single-shot weapon or to unleash a charged shot that deals a higher area of effect damage.

Players can even increase the number of projectiles it fires when fully charged by resorting to a P-Field Compressor upgrade. One can rely on the charged shots to effectively deal with most No Man's Sky enemies.

However, players must be on guard while charging it as it makes them vulnerable to attacks from surrounding enemies. Alternating between the two firing modes helps get the most out of this weapon.

5) Boltcaster

Even after several updates in No Man's Sky, the default weapon Boltcaster is a handy one to possess, especially in the earlier stages of the game. It also has high accuracy, enabling one to effortlessly deal with enemies.

The accuracy can be enhanced by opting for the Barrel Ioniser. If one wishes to strengthen its physical damage, the Boltcaster SM is a good augment to try out. Like a Pulse Spitter, this weapon also has a ricochet module enabling projectiles to bounce off the surfaces.

The Boltcaster is a solid weapon to possess for medium to close-range battles. Players new to No Man's Sky can benefit from this article highlighting the best tips for beginners in 2023.

No Man's Sky is an ever-evolving game that has witnessed numerous updates throughout the years. Players on the fence regarding this title can peruse this in-depth guide on whether the game is worth playing in 2023.

