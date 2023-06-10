How to escape Five Star Wanted Level in No Man's Sky?

No Man's Sky is a beautiful space exploration game that offers endless opportunities to navigate the vast expanses of the universe. You can discover alien planets, interact with their procedurally generated lifeforms, and more. But it's not all about fun-filled exploration. Sometimes, you encounter a robotic faction known as the Sentinels that maintain law and order on some planets, thus protecting their ecosystems. You will find a few in space as well.

These Sentinels can be very strict, and the slightest misconduct can land you in a lot of trouble. You can become a wanted criminal if you indulge in illicit activities like mining resources on a planet and harming wildlife. These trigger them to scan you, and you will earn a ticket if you come off as suspicious.

How can you become a wanted fugitive in No Man's Sky?

There are different "wanted levels" in the game, each describing the intensity of your threat to the planet and its inhabitants. It starts off at level zero, where the Sentinels will be curious and scan you, except for "extreme sentinel planets," where you get a wanted nomination as soon as you touch down on the planet.

The levels keep escalating, the highest being a 5-star wanted level if you fail to evade the Sentinels or continue engaging in illicit activities. In such a situation, you will be chased by four heavy drones and their support drones that repair them in between combat, a large sentinel mech, and an even larger sentinel walker.

Your wanted level will increase to one if you do the following:

Provoke a sentinel by directly shooting at it.

Letting a sentinel scan you while you mine for resources or harm wildlife.

Shooting at space stations.

Shooting at freighter cargo pods to steal resources.

Attacking ships that don’t belong to pirates.

Breaking through reinforced doors.

Smuggling contraband and not handing it over when you get caught.

Collecting gravitino balls from certain planets that have them.

Landing on an extreme sentinel planet.

How can you successfully escape a 5-star wanted level in No Man's Sky?

You can get the Sentinels off your back in many ways, but they vary greatly depending on how much of a threat these robots think you are. But evading even a 5-star wanted level is possible in No Man's Sky. If you ever happen to find yourself in such a fit, you can do the following to escape and die another day:

Keep your multitool upgraded

The multitool is a very handy item that you have on you at all times. So, ensure you know what it does and how to maximize its potential.

To be effective against the wave of robots you face in a 5-star wanted level in No Man's Sky, you will need hard-hitting weapon modules like the Scatter Blaster and Boltcaster for your multitool. These will deal large amounts of damage to the enemy Sentinels, and you will have a good shot at escaping unscathed.

If you're lucky, you should try to get an S-class multitool, either from missions or from the Anomaly, and upgrade it with S-class modules to make it a powerful weapon. You can buy weapon modules from the Anomaly. Once you have a strong weapon, you can easily fight and kill more Sentinels in No Man's Sky.

Leave the planet

If fighting the Sentinels seems a bit daunting, or if you feel there are too many to take down on your own, get in your spaceship and dip. Fly out into space and keep flying straight. That’s your best bet at evading these pesky bots in No Man's Sky.

There are separate wanted levels for when you're on land and when you're in space. Regardless of how wanted you are on the ground, it will automatically get reduced to level one if you manage to escape into space. By doing this, you can easily save yourself from sticky situations.

You can then keep flying in a straight line, as far as you can from the planet, as that is the fastest way to eliminate any tailing sentinel ship.

Summon the Anomaly or your freighter

If you somehow find yourself in a 5-star wanted level in space, you can try to shoot the sentinel ships down. This can be a safe and viable option only if your ship has good firepower and good shield modules installed.

Otherwise, the best thing to do in this situation would be to summon the Anomaly or your freighter and go inside either. Your wanted level automatically gets nullified, and the next time you come out, you’ll be a free interloper.

The best ways to escape Sentinels in No Man's Sky are the ones in which you don't get caught in the first place. Stay cautious of your surroundings and keep it low.

